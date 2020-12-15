Matthew Perry's Health Seems To Have A Lot Of People Worried

'Six Months To Live'

The National Enquirer was one of the first tabloids to leap on the rumors about Perry's health not long after his surgery. According to the magazine, the actor only had a few months to live due to the gastrointestinal perforation. An insider told the magazine that he was "on death's door with as few as six months to live," while the headline shouted that it wasn't looking good for him after his intestines "explode[d]." The outlet unsurprisingly brought up the possibility of alcohol and drug abuse contributing to his poor health. The publication also interviewed a doctor who said that Perry's condition could be fatal in some cases, but in reality, the doctor had never treated, let alone met, Perry.