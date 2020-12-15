Matthew Perry's Health Seems To Have A Lot Of People Worried

Matthew Perry consistently ranks at the top of the favorites list when it comes to the Friends cast, but the actor's past few years have been marked by health scares and rumors about his well-being. Perry's fame and personal history have been the topic of many rumors and a lot of talk. Gossip Cop has investigated multiple shocking reports about the star.
The origin point of these sorts of rumors are typically based on Perry's appearance in paparazzi photos or the fact that the 17 Again star underwent a brutal surgery and three-month recovery process for a gastrointestinal tear in 2018. The tabloids have also taken Perry's honesty about his alcohol and Vicodin addictions and cruelly turned them into targets for nasty gossip about his looks and health. Speculating about a celebrity's sobriety is one thing, but certain publications seem to want the actor to fail or somehow suffer.
The National Enquirer was one of the first tabloids to leap on the rumors about Perry's health not long after his surgery. According to the magazine, the actor only had a few months to live due to the gastrointestinal perforation. An insider told the magazine that he was "on death's door with as few as six months to live," while the headline shouted that it wasn't looking good for him after his intestines "explode[d]." The outlet unsurprisingly brought up the possibility of alcohol and drug abuse contributing to his poor health. The publication also interviewed a doctor who said that Perry's condition could be fatal in some cases, but in reality, the doctor had never treated, let alone met, Perry.
As we pointed out at the time, the article could only speculate about the cause of the crisis and the possibilities of Perry's condition. It provided no legitimate insight or valuable information. Still, Gossip Cop reached out to Perry's camp and was told that he was recovering well. Likewise, nearly every trustworthy celebrity outlet also found that Perry was on the mend and had none of the ominous life-threatening moments that appeared in the Enquirer. Given that it's been two years since the rumor was first published, it's clear that there was no truth to the report.
Of course, Perry's health is also used by tabloids to rope in his old Friends co-stars in silly stories. While these rumors can include any one of the main cast, including Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, it seems like Jennifer Aniston is the most common name to appear alongside Perry's. Given her massive star power, it's not exactly surprising. However, given the breadth of the gossip, we actually compiled the biggest rumors about Aniston staging interventions or getting the rest of the Friends stars together to somehow save Perry.
After Matthew Perry was spotted looking particularly rough by the paparazzi, the Globe said the rest of the Friends thought it might be the end for the actor. "People are really concerned he's abusing pills and drinking again, and that's a virtual death sentence for someone who's had as many health issues as he's had," an anonymous source explained. "Matt has virtually killed himself with all of his vices and health issues over the years and doesn't seem to be getting better. At this rate, if there isn't any drastic change, he'll be dead within six months!"
Gossip Cop checked in with Perry's spokesperson, who told us that the actor's health wasn't in jeopardy and that his friends and colleagues weren't worried in the least. Plus, there's also the fact that aside from irrelevant speculation about Perry's sobriety and weight, the story was mostly based on the fact that he was wearing sweats and looked unkempt on a walk. Given that that's the same look millions of people have now adopted with pandemic-related lockdowns, it's honestly a laughable article to look back on.
Fortunately, the tabloids have consistently been off-base when it comes to the actor. Perry recently announced his engagement, and it didn't take long for him and his fiancee to start making headlines. The couple has teamed up to sell some Chandler Bing-inspired merch to benefit the World Health Organization, and Mr. Bing himself modeled a few of the items up for sale.
We've been hearing that Matthew Perry only has "months" to live for years now, so while we're not surprised to see him in good condition, it's always nice to see him cracking jokes and looking healthy. It just makes us look forward to seeing him and the rest of the Friends leads appear on the HBO Max reunion special early next year.
Sharon Osbourne's 'Diva' Behavior Getting Her Fired From 'The Talk'?
Who is Tom Selleck’s Daughter? All About Hannah Margaret Selleck
Report: Barbra Streisand 'Blindsided' By Divorce Papers
Ben Affleck's Relationship With Ana de Armas On The Rocks Due To 'Deep Water' Reshoots?
Who Is Shaq's Girlfriend? An Inside Look At Shaquille O'Neal And The Women He’s Dated