Matthew Perry’s Health Fears, Michael Douglas’ Relapse, And This Week’s Celeb Stories

Hollywood is constantly changing, with relationships and stars disappearing from the limelight in the blink of an eye. There’s constant talk about who might be divorcing or dying next. Here’s what you might have missed from that world of celebrity gossip this week.

(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Michael Douglas Relapsing After Death Of Parents

The National Enquirer says that Douglas is struggling after the deaths of his father and step-mother, and a source says that it looks like he may “fall back on self-destructive ways” as a result of the tragedies. We looked into the actor’s health here.

(Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock.com)

Queen Elizabeth Naming Prince William, Kate Middleton The New Prince And Princess Of Wales?

Palace insiders say that Queen Elizabeth is ready to “hand over more responsibility” to the younger members of the royal family as she plans to quietly step away from her role as monarch. Prince William and Kate Middleton stand to benefit the most from the move, a source reveals. Here’s what’s happening with the royal family.

(Liam Goodner / Shutterstock.com)

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

Kanye West is having to live as a single man as his divorce from Kim Kardashian develops, but one report says that the rapper is struggling without her around to keep his abhorrent diet in check. We checked in on the controversial artist here.

(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

Ellen DeGeneres ‘Shacking Up’ With Courteney Cox, Prompting Rumors Of Relationship Problems With Portia De Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres has been staying with Courteney Cox, but oddly enough, Portia de Rossi has only spent a single night at Cox’s home. Sources say that there are some signs of stress in the marriage. We looked into the story here.

(Rena Schild/Shutterstock.com)

Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried

HBO Max released the first few clips from the highly anticipated Friends reunion, and as excited as most people were to see the iconic cast back together, many took notice of Matthew Perry’s worrying appearance. Here’s what’s going on with the funnyman actor.

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Kathie Lee Gifford’s New Relationship At Risk After She Blabbed About It On ‘Today’ Show?

Kathie Lee Gifford seemed quite smitten when she talked about her new beau on Today, but it may have backfired. “She regrets saying anything and now she fears she’s ruined things. The last thing her suitor wants is publicity,” an insider says, “so she’s hoping she didn’t blow it!” We investigated the claim here.

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

‘Spoiled Brat’ Tori Spelling’s Marriage To Dean McDermott ‘Over’ Per Report

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage isn’t exactly free from messy drama, but could it be over for good? Insiders say that Spelling and McDermott have done nothing but “bicker and fight,” and it’s taken a toll on the relationship. Here’s what’s going on with the couple.