Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Stock photo of a woman in bed smiling. Lifestyle How A Better Sense Of Smell Can Lead To More Orgasms

In the crazy world of sex research, there is always some surprising finds!

 by Suzy Kerr
The NSYNC members in the early 2000s. Celebrities NSYNC Members: Where Are They Now In 2021?

When it comes to boy bands of the late ‘90s, NSYNC was one of the biggest. Alongside the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears, they ruled the pop music scene, churning out hit after hit well into the early 2000s. From “I Want You Back” and “Tearin’ Up My Heart” to “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s […]

 by Jane Andrews
Bill Maher rests his chin on his hand during a public event News Why Bill Maher Will Be Missing A Second Episode Of ‘Real Time’ This Week

Bill Maher will once again be missing an episode of Real Time for the second Friday in a row. The late night talk show host once prided himself on never missing a single episode of either Real Time or his former show Politically Incorrect, but that streak that he’s maintained since 1993 has come to […]

 by Brianna Morton
side by side photos of Michael Douglas and Matthew Perry News Matthew Perry’s Health Fears, Michael Douglas’ Relapse, And This Week’s Celeb Stories

Hollywood is constantly changing, with relationships and stars disappearing from the limelight in the blink of an eye. There’s constant talk about who might be divorcing or dying next. Here’s what you might have missed from that world of celebrity gossip this week. Report: Michael Douglas Relapsing After Death Of Parents The National Enquirer says […]

 by Griffin Matis
News

Matthew Perry’s Health Fears, Michael Douglas’ Relapse, And This Week’s Celeb Stories

G
Griffin Matis
12:30 pm, May 21, 2021
side by side photos of Michael Douglas and Matthew Perry
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com, DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Hollywood is constantly changing, with relationships and stars disappearing from the limelight in the blink of an eye. There’s constant talk about who might be divorcing or dying next. Here’s what you might have missed from that world of celebrity gossip this week.

Michael Douglas in a suit
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Michael Douglas Relapsing After Death Of Parents

The National Enquirer says that Douglas is struggling after the deaths of his father and step-mother, and a source says that it looks like he may “fall back on self-destructive ways” as a result of the tragedies. We looked into the actor’s health here.

Queen Elizabeth waving in a pink outfit
(Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock.com)

Queen Elizabeth Naming Prince William, Kate Middleton The New Prince And Princess Of Wales?

Palace insiders say that Queen Elizabeth is ready to “hand over more responsibility” to the younger members of the royal family as she plans to quietly step away from her role as monarch. Prince William and Kate Middleton stand to benefit the most from the move, a source reveals. Here’s what’s happening with the royal family.

Kanye West in a black sweater
(Liam Goodner / Shutterstock.com)

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

Kanye West is having to live as a single man as his divorce from Kim Kardashian develops, but one report says that the rapper is struggling without her around to keep his abhorrent diet in check. We checked in on the controversial artist here.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi smiling together
(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

Ellen DeGeneres ‘Shacking Up’ With Courteney Cox, Prompting Rumors Of Relationship Problems With Portia De Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres has been staying with Courteney Cox, but oddly enough, Portia de Rossi has only spent a single night at Cox’s home. Sources say that there are some signs of stress in the marriage. We looked into the story here.

Matthew Perry in a tux
(Rena Schild/Shutterstock.com)

Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried

HBO Max released the first few clips from the highly anticipated Friends reunion, and as excited as most people were to see the iconic cast back together, many took notice of Matthew Perry’s worrying appearance. Here’s what’s going on with the funnyman actor.

Kathie Lee Gifford smiling in a black dress
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Kathie Lee Gifford’s New Relationship At Risk After She Blabbed About It On ‘Today’ Show?

Kathie Lee Gifford seemed quite smitten when she talked about her new beau on Today, but it may have backfired. “She regrets saying anything and now she fears she’s ruined things. The last thing her suitor wants is publicity,” an insider says, “so she’s hoping she didn’t blow it!” We investigated the claim here.

Tori Spelling in a floral dress
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

‘Spoiled Brat’ Tori Spelling’s Marriage To Dean McDermott ‘Over’ Per Report

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage isn’t exactly free from messy drama, but could it be over for good? Insiders say that Spelling and McDermott have done nothing but “bicker and fight,” and it’s taken a toll on the relationship. Here’s what’s going on with the couple.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.