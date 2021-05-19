Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried

People recently released a trailer promoting the upcoming Friends reunion, and many of Matthew Perry’s fans have expressed concern about how the actor appeared in the promotional video. In the clip, he sits with his former co-stars David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc and often seems unfocused. At times, his speech appears to be slightly affected. As a result, some fans have spoken out with worries that all might not be well with the beloved star.

Matthew Perry’s Appearance Sparks Fears Ahead Of Reunion

The Friends gang sat down with People for some group interviews after wrapping up filming for their upcoming reunion show, and Matthew Perry’s demeanor immediately stood out. Throughout the video, he appeared to be slightly hunched over. He cracked jokes with his former castmates Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, but something was off about the troubled star. His speech, though coherent, was a bit slow and slightly slurred.

Obviously, fans didn’t keep quiet about their fears for Perry’s health. Commenters on People’s Instagram post were quick to point out the worrying changes to Perry. “Matthew perry does not look well. Looks a shadow of his former self. Bit sad to see,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Wow! Mathew Perry seems out of it! I hope he’s okay…” Even more of these comments were very supportive of the actor, who has previously struggled with sobriety.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPDfw6WpYaR/

A Surprising Amount Of Support For Perry

When some unhelpful trolls commented on Perry’s physical appearance, even more fans popped up to defend the star. Those unkind comments were quickly buried by much more empathetic replies quite quickly. The concern for Perry’s health seems very heartfelt, unlike the insincere hand wringing from the tabloids over whether the 17 Again star would interfere with the upcoming reunion special. Some tabloids claimed infighting among the castmates was throwing plans for the reunion in jeopardy, but that was simply not true.

Perry himself announced that the show had been rescheduled, but it was still definitely in the works. The tabloids have long been a source of untrue, hurtful rumors about Perry, so there will doubtless be a wave of cruel stories poking fun at the actor and making up all sorts of reasons to explain his demeanor.

These articles will be filled with nothing but speculation, however, and shouldn’t be taken seriously. We here at Gossip Cop won’t believe any reports about Perry’s health to heart unless they come directly from Perry himself. That’s the only way we’ll know for certain that we’re hearing the truth.

More News From Gossip Cop

Courteney Cox Claims She Has The BEST Turkey Burgers, Laura Dern Calls Them ‘Insane’



Michael Douglas Relapsing After Death Of Parents?



Why Tony Dokoupil Won’t Be On ‘CBS This Morning’ For A While



This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For



‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?