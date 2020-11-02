Matthew Perry To Reveal Affairs In 'Juicy Tell-All' Memoir?

A tabloid reports that Matthew Perry will be revealing some dirty secrets in a new memoir. Gossip Cop has looked into the article. Here’s what we know.
The National Enquirer purports Perry’s new memoir has his Friends co-stars “quaking” as they fear the actor will reveal their secrets. According to the tabloid, sources spill the actor, who the paper refers to as “frail,” wants to rush the book out while interest in the upcoming Friends reunion remains high.
“Matthew’s not an idiot. He knows an uncensored account of his time on Friends and his drug issues would be a best-seller,” the insider reveals. The source continues, saying that The Whole Nine Yards actor intends to blow the lid off his on-set romances and address rumors that he and Jennifer Aniston were more than friends. “They did go out for a while,” the source maintains, adding, “and while it didn't last he plans to dish the details of the affair.” The tipster discloses that Perry will also spill about his “affairs” with Julia Roberts, Yasmine Bleeth, and his longtime crush on Courteney Cox, who the outlet asserts “promised” to date him when he overcomes his drug addictions.
The supermarket tabloid wraps up this account by stating Perry will also bring to light which Friends co-star stood by him amid his battles with his demons. “Matthew is fond of Matt LeBlanc, who pledged to go to fat camp with him. But he won’t be as kind to the girls,” warns the unnamed source.
Gossip Cop can correct this phony report. Instead of relying on the words of an untraceable and unidentified informant, we ran the story by a spokesperson for Perry. The actor’s rep assured us Perry is not looking to expose his former co-stars or his past lovers for that matter. The Fools Rush In actor has been very vocal about his addictions, but it’s been proven several times Perry is still close to all his former Friends castmates.
As for the Enquirer, we’ve exposed the unreliable paper for being wrong about Perry before. Two years ago, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for insensitively stating Perry was dying. The outlet, of course, had no actual evidence to back up its bogus claim, which is why we dismissed the report.
A few months ago, we debunked an article from the magazine that asserted Perry and Matt LeBlanc were headed to fat camp. Obviously, the publication is crude and degrading. Honestly, how can anyone take these reports seriously?
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.