Matthew Perry To Reveal Affairs In 'Juicy Tell-All' Memoir?

“Matthew’s not an idiot. He knows an uncensored account of his time on Friends and his drug issues would be a best-seller,” the insider reveals. The source continues, saying that The Whole Nine Yards actor intends to blow the lid off his on-set romances and address rumors that he and Jennifer Aniston were more than friends. “They did go out for a while,” the source maintains, adding, “and while it didn't last he plans to dish the details of the affair.” The tipster discloses that Perry will also spill about his “affairs” with Julia Roberts, Yasmine Bleeth, and his longtime crush on Courteney Cox, who the outlet asserts “promised” to date him when he overcomes his drug addictions.