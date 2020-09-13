Matthew Perry "Stung" By 'West Wing' Snub: Report

Matthew Perry is hurt after being “snubbed” for The West Wing special reunion episode, a tabloid reports this week. The Friends actor was apparently surprised and stung after he failed to get an invite to appear in the reunion. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and has some additional facts that clear up the matter.
The Globe reports this week that Matthew Perry is “moping” and “tormented” after he was left out of the special reunion episode of The West Wing. The actor, who guest-starred on the show between 2002 and 2003, was nominated for two consecutive Emmys for his role on the Aaron Sorkin drama, which was why, the outlet and its unverified sources claim, Perry thought he would be a shoo-in for the reunion.
“Being left out stings because they’re actually re-creating a real episode of the show, with all the actors reprising their roles and with new material written by Matthew’s idol, Aaron Sorkin,” the tabloid’s so-called “insider” insists. The magazine later notes that the episode in question was actually the original episode of the show, which came three years before Perry’s guest stint on the popular political drama.
Regardless, the source claims Perry is particularly hurt by the “snub” because “West Wing really has a special place in his heart. He was nominated for two consecutive Emmys, which is more than the one he got for all of his ten years on Friends.” The outlet then dives into Perry’s previous struggles with alcoholism and painkiller addiction as evidence of the tough time Perry’s had and why the actor would apparently be so desperate about doing this gig.
In conclusion, the tipster melodramatically whined, “It’s just a bummer they couldn’t figure out a way to include him, because he was a big contributor to the show and is still a dedicated fan.” Honestly, this sounds like a load of nonsense to Gossip Cop.
Series regulars Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen are all expected to participate in the special episode, which makes sense since each of them appeared in more than 80 episodes. Perry’s West Wing run was a mere three episodes, in comparison. In that respect, shouldn’t Christian Slater, who also had a three-episode guest stint on the show, be equally upset about being left out?
Matthew Perry, who hasn’t appeared in any television shows or films since 2017, is likely doing just fine without appearing on the show, and it seems highly unlikely that he’d be as devastated as this outlet seems to believe over not being invited to a reunion for a show he appeared on three times. In all likelihood, this tabloid probably only wrote this story as a hamfisted way to talk about Perry’s previous addictions in a manner that appears concerned but is actually highly condescending.
The Globe is infamous for scaring its readers about the status of Matthew Perry’s addiction battle. The outlet once reported that Perry’s friends feared he had fallen off the wagon and would soon be dead. Gossip Cop found that claim to be laughably false. Before that, the disreputable tabloid claimed Jennifer Aniston was rounding up the Friends co-stars to do an intervention on Perry. Again, this reporting was absolutely false. This tabloid clearly has no idea what’s going on with Perry, though it will never admit it.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.