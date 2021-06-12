Matthew Perry ‘Spiraling’ After Getting ‘Dumped’ By Fiancee?

Is Matthew Perry on a downward spiral after his fiancee called off their wedding? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates.

Matthew Perry ‘Crushed And Super Worried About The Future’?

According to Woman’s Day, Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars were “distressed” by his current state when they reunited for their HBO special. The tabloid reported that they’ve all decided to rally around Perry and get him the help he needs.

“He’s a mess, and everyone can see it,” an inside source tells the tabloid. “David in particular was stunned by how much he’s aged and apparently deteriorated. Matt and David feel duty-bound to get him the professional help he needs.” According to the report, Perry was “slurring his words and looking unwell” during the show. Jennifer Aniston was apparently Perry’s biggest advocate, the insider explains, “They had some really profound and deep conversations, which appeared to help him enormously.”

Matthew Perry ‘In Need Of Help’?

Perry has admitted he’s struggled with alcoholism and became addicted to painkillers after a jetski accident in 1997. But that all changed when he met his fiancee, Molly Hurwitz. An insider explains, “He worked hard to kick his dangerous habits and finally seemed happier than he had been in decades. Even when he was on Friends he barely remembered filming some seasons, but once Molly came into his life, Matthew got himself on a straight path.”

But in the time since, it was revealed that Perry had been perusing dating apps while on a break from Hurwitz and was reportedly talking to a 19-year old TikTok star. “That shook Molly. She didn’t know he was chasing other women, especially who are so young. She’s indicated she wants to cool it for a while to figure things out, and Matthew has spiralled,” spills the source. It’s unknown if Perry has relapsed, but Aniston has reportedly encouraged Perry to seek help if he needs to. The Friends cast has “promised to be available to him should he want or need anything,” the insider explains.

‘Friends’ Stars ‘Rallying Around’ Matthew Perry?

So, is it true that Matthew Perry has hit tough times and is leaning on his Friends co-stars? Despite the detailed story, it doesn’t seem likely.

Perry and Hurwitz did end up splitting last week, with Perry telling People, “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.” However, it looks like this tabloid is more interested in mocking the actor than it is on reporting the truth. The magazine extensively criticizes Perry’s appearance, describing him as “hunched-over” and “deteriorated.” It’s clear the tabloid aims to insult Perry rather than report on the state of his health or personal life.

Ben Winston, the director of the HBO reunion special, cleared matters up in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if Perry is okay, Winston responded, “Yes, he was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren’t. I loved working with him. He’s a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this.”

As for his slurred speech, a source close to Perry told The Sun, “Matthew turned up to the reunion and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day. That was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling. He had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech.”

Since none of these details were included in the tabloid’s report, it’s safe to say the magazine only intended to insult Matthew Perry and speculate about his past addiction struggles. Matthew Perry seems to be doing just fine and is set to appear in Netflix’s new comedy Don’t Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

His breakup probably wasn’t a fun experience, but he doesn’t seem to be in any sort of danger as a result. Some fans and gossip outlets are already speculating that there might be something between him and his assistant after the star shared a photo of the two looking quite happy together wearing Chandler Bing merchandise. Regardless of whether or not Perry is ready to move on, he seems to be holding up well.

The Tabloid On Celebrities In Crisis

Besides, Woman’s Day has a bad habit of making a payday out of celebrities’ struggles. In 2018, the tabloid reported that Angelina Jolie was going to help Johnny Depp get healthy. Then, the magazine claimed that Reese Witherspoon was facing divorce after having a breakdown. And most recently, the tabloid reported that Prince Charles was breaking down after Prince Harry’s latest interview. Since none of these reports amounted to anything, it’s clear the magazine cares little for celebrities’ health.

More News From Gossip Cop

Trae Young’s Girlfriend: The Truth About The NBA All-Star’s Love Life

Marjorie Harvey Furious Over ‘Horndog’ Steve Harvey’s ‘Wandering Eye’?

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Ends On Heartbreaking Note As Host Pat Sajak Shares Tragic Loss

Barack Obama Angry Michelle Has ‘Gone Hollywood,’ Spending Too Much Money?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day