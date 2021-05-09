Matthew Perry Living Like A Recluse And ‘Eating His Sorrow Away’?

Ever since Friends premiered in 1994, people have been fascinated by who Matthew Perry was dating. Back in the fall, a tabloid claimed that the actor was barely leaving his house following his breakup with Molly Hurwitz. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing what Perry is up to today.

Matthew Perry Home Alone

In October, the National Enquirer reported that Perry, 51, was “pigging out” and living like a “broken-hearted hermit” after selling two homes following his split from literary manager Molly Hurwitz, 29. “Matthew’s been in a spiral,” an unnamed source apparently told the outlet.

The source continued, saying that the actor moved to Pacific Palisades after the heartbreak. “He’s living in a secluded spot near the ocean, but rarely leaves the house and prefers being left alone to eat his sorrows,” they explain. The rag also brings up Perry’s addictions to alcohol and drugs, mentioning his time in rehab, although it goes on to reassure readers that the actor is “committed to staying sober.”

Engaged and Busy

Since the story was published, Matthew Perry hasn’t been sulking in his house. In fact, he’s been quite busy. Filming has subsided on the Friends reunion, honoring the show’s 25th anniversary. The HBO special had previously been pushed back multiple times.

Perry is also back together with Hurwitz and got engaged back in November. Of the news, the actor told People, “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.” Since the announcement, Hurwitz has popped up on Perry’s Instagram page. The two also run the Instagram account of their dog, Alfred.

Earlier this week, Perry, along with the famously single Ben Affleck, gained attention for their recent and past activity on the popular celebrity dating app, Raya. Kate Haralson posted a TikTok of a facetime call between herself and Perry after another user did the same with Affleck. The call supposedly took place last year and has since been deleted. Though the now 20-year-old TikToker claims she took down the video because Perry was “really nice guy,” she apparently posted the video because doesn’t think it’s “okay for these older guys to be talking to such young girls.”

Nothing New

Tabloids ragging on Perry’s appearance and health is nothing new. Back in 2019, Gossip Cop busted a story in the Globe that the actor was no longer sober and only had six months to live. In 2018, the National Enquirer gave Perry the same time limit after the star was recovering from a gastrointestinal perforation.

