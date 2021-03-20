Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Matthew Perry, in a black suit, stands with David Schwimmer, in a black tux Entertainment Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Furious Over ‘Friends’ Reunion, Show In Jeopardy?

A full 365 days ago, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry were reportedly arguing over the Friends reunion, leaving the whole special in doubt. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time, but a lot can change in a year. Let’s take a look back on that rumor and see how it all shook out. The […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Lady Gaga in a silver dress with hand on hip Baby Buzz Lady Gaga And Michael Polansky Engaged And Having A Baby?

Have Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky decided to tie the knot? That’s what Gossip Cop has been hearing. There have been multiple reports claiming that the couple is not only engaged, but has a baby on the way as well. Gossip Cop is ready to set the record straight.   A Baby Is On The Way  Early 2020, shortly after Lady Gaga and […]

 by Ariel Gordon
James Brolin leans down to look at Barbra Streisand, who holds a finger to her lips News Barbra Streisand Treats Her Dogs Better Than Her Husband, James Brolin?

Does Barbra Streisand love her dogs more than her husband, James Brolin? One report claims Brolin is upset over all the attention she gives the dogs. Gossip Cop investigates. Barbra Streisand, James Brolin “Fighting Like Cats And Dogs?” According to The Globe, Barbra Streisand’s pampering of her dogs has upset James Brolin. A source says, […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Hoda Kotb smiling with Savannah Guthrie Celebrities Reports Say Hoda Kotb And Samatha Guthrie Are Feuding At The ‘Today Show’

According to various tabloid reports, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are feuding over bullying remarks, unfair treatment, and fluffy features, making viewers wonder if Kotb’s days with NBC are numbered. The gossip media loves to speculate about the longstanding hosts, so Gossip Cop revisited some of the juiciest theories.  Hoda Kotb Bullied Off ‘Today’ By […]

 by Michelle Tierney
Entertainment

Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Furious Over ‘Friends’ Reunion, Show In Jeopardy?

M
Matthew Radulski
5:00 pm, March 20, 2021
Matthew Perry, in a black suit, stands with David Schwimmer, in a black tux
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

A full 365 days ago, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry were reportedly arguing over the Friends reunion, leaving the whole special in doubt. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time, but a lot can change in a year. Let’s take a look back on that rumor and see how it all shook out.

The One With The Infighting

Woman’s Day reported that the cast of Friends was fighting nonstop as they reunited for HBO Max. An insider said David Schwimmer “was under the assumption he’d be directing and was extremely annoyed to find out later that he wasn’t. He stormed out of a meeting after he found out he wasn’t even going to be a co-director.” Perry was, according to another source, “demanding a total script rewrite,” while Aniston wanted more money.

This story was comical, with nearly every member of the cast having some major gripe. It sounded more like a bad episode of Friends than a believable story. A spokesperson for Schwimmer assured Gossip Cop that he was not demanding to direct, and a rep for Aniston said every detail of this story was “completely false.” Furthermore, the cast of Friends famously negotiated for pay as a unit, and the same has happened for the reunion special. They’ll each be pocketing $2.5 million.

Did It Get Scraped?

While Woman’s Day said everything could fall apart, infighting did not put a stop to the Friends reunion. COVID-19 did delay the special, but Schwimmer recently confirmed that they plan to tape within the next month. The special will be a sit-down interview with the full cast out of character. Everyone is keeping a tight-lip on who will host the special, so only time will tell.

Other Bogus Friends Stories

This tabloid claimed that Aniston was trying to get Brad Pitt on the reunion special, but Gossip Cop busted that for so many reasons: Pitt was only on Friends for a few episodes, he and Aniston are not dating, and the details of this special are kept under lock and key. A source close to the situation also assured us that this report was total fiction.

Woman’s Day also reported that Courteney Cox and Aniston were planning a double wedding with Brad Pitt and Johnny McDaid. Neither couple has gotten married, so that story was totally bogus too. This tabloid clearly cannot be trusted with stories about the Friends cast. COVID-19 delayed the reunion for nearly a full year, but it’s finally happening.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Headed For $270 Million Divorce, ‘Living Separate Lives’

Last Chance To Get 40% Off FabFitFun Spring Box – Check Out Our Top Picks!

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal Baby’s Name?

Dolly Parton Made ‘Vaccine Shirts’ The Top Item You Need In Your Wardrobe Right Now

Could Tucker Carlson Be Canceled With Kayleigh McEnany’s Arrival At Fox?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.