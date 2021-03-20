Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Furious Over ‘Friends’ Reunion, Show In Jeopardy?

A full 365 days ago, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry were reportedly arguing over the Friends reunion, leaving the whole special in doubt. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time, but a lot can change in a year. Let’s take a look back on that rumor and see how it all shook out.

The One With The Infighting

Woman’s Day reported that the cast of Friends was fighting nonstop as they reunited for HBO Max. An insider said David Schwimmer “was under the assumption he’d be directing and was extremely annoyed to find out later that he wasn’t. He stormed out of a meeting after he found out he wasn’t even going to be a co-director.” Perry was, according to another source, “demanding a total script rewrite,” while Aniston wanted more money.

This story was comical, with nearly every member of the cast having some major gripe. It sounded more like a bad episode of Friends than a believable story. A spokesperson for Schwimmer assured Gossip Cop that he was not demanding to direct, and a rep for Aniston said every detail of this story was “completely false.” Furthermore, the cast of Friends famously negotiated for pay as a unit, and the same has happened for the reunion special. They’ll each be pocketing $2.5 million.

Did It Get Scraped?

While Woman’s Day said everything could fall apart, infighting did not put a stop to the Friends reunion. COVID-19 did delay the special, but Schwimmer recently confirmed that they plan to tape within the next month. The special will be a sit-down interview with the full cast out of character. Everyone is keeping a tight-lip on who will host the special, so only time will tell.

Other Bogus Friends Stories

This tabloid claimed that Aniston was trying to get Brad Pitt on the reunion special, but Gossip Cop busted that for so many reasons: Pitt was only on Friends for a few episodes, he and Aniston are not dating, and the details of this special are kept under lock and key. A source close to the situation also assured us that this report was total fiction.

Woman’s Day also reported that Courteney Cox and Aniston were planning a double wedding with Brad Pitt and Johnny McDaid. Neither couple has gotten married, so that story was totally bogus too. This tabloid clearly cannot be trusted with stories about the Friends cast. COVID-19 delayed the reunion for nearly a full year, but it’s finally happening.

