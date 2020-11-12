Matthew Perry Confirms That The 'Friends' Reunion Has Been Rescheduled For A Later Date

The get-together, set to premiere on HBO Max, has been unsurprisingly impacted by COVID-19, and this isn't the first time the plans have changed. The show was supposed to film at multiple points throughout this year, going from expected release dates in spring and summer 2020 to now March 2021. Perry indicated that next year looked to a busy one, which certainly seems to be true. Countless other productions this year have been delayed or outright canceled for the time being due to the ongoing pandemic, so 2021 will doubtlessly come with an increased production schedule for nearly every employed in Hollywood.