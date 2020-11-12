Matthew Perry Confirms That The 'Friends' Reunion Has Been Rescheduled For A Later Date

Some bad news for all the Friends fans out there: The show's reunion is being put off until sometime in March of next year. Matthew Perry confirmed the change on Twitter.
The get-together, set to premiere on HBO Max, has been unsurprisingly impacted by COVID-19, and this isn't the first time the plans have changed. The show was supposed to film at multiple points throughout this year, going from expected release dates in spring and summer 2020 to now March 2021. Perry indicated that next year looked to a busy one, which certainly seems to be true. Countless other productions this year have been delayed or outright canceled for the time being due to the ongoing pandemic, so 2021 will doubtlessly come with an increased production schedule for nearly every employed in Hollywood.
It's always good to hear some positive words from Perry, especially given the fact that he's been ruthlessly targeted by tabloids to stir up some Friends drama. We just had to investigate a rumor that the actor had Jennifer Aniston of all people nervous about what he'd write in his upcoming memoir. As it turns out, there was no memoir in the works, nor were there any disagreements with his former castmate.
Heck, there was even an entire article about how Perry and Matt LeBlanc were essentially being forced to enroll in "fat camp" together before the reunion came together. At one point, Perry was even wrongfully blamed for holding up the reunion plans. And of course, there have been countless allegations about his relationships with his fellow Friends stars, and although they've pretty much all been outright false, they've been exceedingly cruel.