Top 'Friends' Story Of The Year: Matthew Perry Abandoned By Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox

Perry may not have been at the parties, which famously had Brad Pitt in attendance, but would that fact alone be enough to say he is now "abandoned" by Aniston and Cox? It is a thin argument to be sure. Plus, it's clear that the female stars of Friends have remained much closer over the years than with their male counterparts. And while Perry's struggles with addiction have been a known issue, there is zero evidence beyond hearsay from an anonymous source that this would be the cause for these friends to turn their backs on Perry. Finally, Gossip Cop reach out to an Aniston rep who confirmed the story was nonsense.