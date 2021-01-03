Top 'Friends' Story Of The Year: Matthew Perry Abandoned By Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox

2020 was actually a pretty big year for the beloved sitcom Friends. The series made its way from Netflix to HBO Max and the heavily rumored reunion is finally in the works. The reunion made all six of its leads have new and old gossip alike pick up in full swing, which Gossip Cop has been looking into each as they come up. This year, one of the biggest stories concerned Matthew Perry being tossed aside by former cast mates and real life friends Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. We have the full scoop.
Earlier this year, the National Enquirer claimed that Cox and Aniston would no longer support Perry in his fight with addiction. A source said, “they promised to look after Matthew after he slid off the rails a few months ago… but it seems they've either forgotten, can't be bothered, or just look at him as a lost cause." After Perry was excluded from parties Cox and Aniston threw, he felt “abandoned” by his old co-stars. Another insider said, “They'll work with him on the expected Friends reunion, but they're done socializing with him."
Perry may not have been at the parties, which famously had Brad Pitt in attendance, but would that fact alone be enough to say he is now "abandoned" by Aniston and Cox? It is a thin argument to be sure. Plus, it's clear that the female stars of Friends have remained much closer over the years than with their male counterparts. And while Perry's struggles with addiction have been a known issue, there is zero evidence beyond hearsay from an anonymous source that this would be the cause for these friends to turn their backs on Perry. Finally, Gossip Cop reach out to an Aniston rep who confirmed the story was nonsense.
While COVID-19 meant get-togethers were kept at a minimum, we did get confirmation that the Friends reunion would finally be happening on HBO Max. Cox, Aniston, Perry, and the rest of the cast all posted the same photo on Instagram to announce the news.
The reunion was planned to be released this summer, but Perry confirmed it has been pushed back to March 2021. We also saw Perry wish Aniston a happy birthday as well recently, so it’s safe to say things haven’t really changed between cast members.
The Enquirer targets Perry constantly with some of its most hurtful rumors. It’s targeted his health and once said he only had six months to live, which was completely made-up. After this abandonment story, it said Perry and Matt LeBlanc were heading to fat camp ahead of the reunion, but a rep for LeBlanc denied that degrading story.
Most recently, it claimed Perry was writing a tell-all memoir that had the rest of the cast “quaking.” Other tabloids ran with this story, but no such book is in the works. Perry and the rest of the cast are all on good terms, and we’ll soon get to see the whole cast back together for the first time since 2004.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.