Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Matthew McConaughey wearing a Texas Longhorns short and pointing News Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Wants Him To Run For Texas Governor?

Is Matthew McConaughey preparing to run for office? One tabloid reports that he may do so with his wife’s blessing. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Matthew’s ‘Gut Check’ On Run For Governor’ The National Enquirer claims “the clock’s ticking on Matthew McConaughey’s dream of becoming governor of Texas.” He has until the end of the summer to […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Celine Dion wears an olive green dress in front of a yellow background Celebrities Report: Celine Dion Living On ‘Fruit And Crackers,’ Doing ‘Grueling Workouts’ For Tour

Was Celiné Dion’s diet and fitness regiment “pushing” the Canadian songstress to the “danger zone?” A tabloid insisted Dion was working out seven days a week and living on little more than fruit and crackers. Gossip Cop noted similar claims in a different tabloid and decided to investigate the rumors.  Celine Dion’s “Terrible” Diet Worrying […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities Who Are Snoop Dogg’s Kids? All About Snoop Dogg’s Four Children

Everything you want to know about Snoop Dogg's family and children.

 by Deb Taylor
Barack Obama walking with Michelle Obama at the Inauguration of Joe Biden Celebrities Multiple Reports Claim Barack And Michelle Obama Could Be Splitting, Here’s What We Know

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama wed in 1992 and have remained married ever since. However, a number of recent reports have said that the Obamas are breaking up. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about the former President and First Lady’s relationship. Michelle Obama Feels ‘Cheated’ The National Enquirer claimed that Michelle Obama […]

 by Matthew Radulski
News

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Wants Him To Run For Texas Governor?

M
Matthew Radulski
9:00 pm, February 26, 2021
Matthew McConaughey wearing a Texas Longhorns short and pointing
(Getty Images)

Is Matthew McConaughey preparing to run for office? One tabloid reports that he may do so with his wife’s blessing. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Matthew’s ‘Gut Check’ On Run For Governor’

The National Enquirer claims “the clock’s ticking on Matthew McConaughey’s dream of becoming governor of Texas.” He has until the end of the summer to throw his hat in the ring, and sources say his wife, Camila Alves, is urging him to do it The Academy Award winner “is doing last-minute legwork before delivering his verdict.”

An insider says, “Matthew just needs to personally turn the corner where he can see a path to winning this thing.” He’s beloved in Texas, “but he’s going to have to spend a little money researching if they’d actually vote for him.” Alves “is ready for the crazy year that would come with a wholehearted run for the highest elected office in their home state.”

While he’s still on the fence, McConaughey has “lined up donors to help make it happen.” An insider said he “would run as an Independent so he can draw support from both parties. The article concludes by saying “behind that aw-shucks demeanor, there’s a strong man who’s able to focus on what needs to get done.”

He’s (Probably) Not Running For Office

This is actually a repeated story from this notorious tabloid, as we already confronted this narrative back in November. McConaughey appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote his book Greenlights. Colbert asked the Lone Star star about running for office.

McConaughey makes it clear that he’s not going to be running for governor any time soon. It’s always possible this could change. as he doesn’t close the door on public office completely, but there’ll be no run in the immediate future, it seems from his comments.

Unbelievable Tabloid

Gossip Cop seriously doubts that the Enquirer would have this kind of insight into Matthew McConaughey’s personal life. We busted its claim that the Dallas Buyers Club star was quitting acting to work on Wall Street. It also claimed he was going to be the new host of Jeopardy!, but he’s still a wildly successful actor, just as he’s been for decades.

A few years ago, this tabloid claimed McConaughey’s partying was out of control, but an individual close to McConaughey told us “nothing could be further from the truth.” This tabloid is simply not a reliable source for information about the Fool’s Gold star, so you shouldn’t trust this report.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kim Kardashian Already Has Her First Celebrity Suitor After Divorce Filing

Kanye West’s Got A Celebrity Suitor Of His Own After Divorce Filing

Prince Charles Trying To Get Custody Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Son?

Report: ‘Fixer Upper’s’ Chip, Joanna Gaines Feuding With ‘Home Town’s’ Ben, Erin Napier

Brooke Shields Barely Back To Walking After Major Injury

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.