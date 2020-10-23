Tom Cruise Finally Reunited With Suri? Celebrities Tom Cruise Finally Reunited With Suri?
Matthew McConaughey's Son Looks Just Like Him In Rare Pic From Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves at the world premiere of _Sing_
(Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Camila Alves has just shared a rare look at her first son Levi, and he's basically Matthew McConaughey's carbon copy.

McConaughey's Son Is His 'Mini-Me'

Alves recently posted a pic on Instagram where she and Levi are leaning over a stove and licking their chops over a gigantic chocolate chip cookie.

The look on our faces says it all..the BEST SUGAR FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe from our friend @roccodispirito! ???????? It's been a week full of celebration with @officiallymcconaughey’s #Greenlights book release so we had an excuse to make this amazing dessert. Judges at home give it a 10/10! Linked the recipe in my stories so you can all try it now! . . ???????????? Nosso olhar diz tudo ... a MELHOR receita de biscoito de chocolate SEM AC?U?CAR feito na frigideira do nosso amigo @roccodispirito! Tem sido uma semana cheia de comemorac?o?es, com o lanc?amento do livro Greenlights Do marida?o @officiallymcconaughey enta?o tivemos uma desculpa para fazer essa sobremesa para comemorar !!! Os jui?zes em casa deram 10/10! Veja a receita nas minhas histo?rias para que todos possam experimentar agora!

"The look on our faces says it all," writes Alves. "The BEST SUGAR FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe from our friend @roccodispirito!"

With all due respect to her celebrity chef pal's recipe, we're stuck on her kiddo. With his long, wavy golden locks and black glasses, he looks exactly like a mini bespectacled version of his father. Levi, 12, is the oldest of three siblings (The couple also welcomed Vida, 10, in 2010 and Livingston, 7, in 2012).

Matthew McConaughey On Being A Dad

Fatherhood is a dominant theme in McConaughey's life, and one that he addresses a number of times in his new memoir, Greenlights. "The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father," he wrote in an opening list of random thoughts and confessions. According to Us, the Oscar winner has said that he wants to raise an entire brood, but unfortunately, he's been vetoed by Alves.

"I’d like to have eight more kids, but my wife, not on the same page," the actor said at HISTORYTalks, Leadership & Legacy in New York City back in February. “I understand that. It’s a lot easier for us [men].”

It looks like Alves is doing a great job with the three children they already have. And the release of the book was just the excuse she needed to bond with them in the kitchen.

