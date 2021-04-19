Matthew McConaughey Wants To Host Jeopardy?

Twelve months ago, Matthew McConaughey was reportedly the front-runner to host Jeopardy!. Gossip Cop busted this story at the time, but a lot has changed since that story came out. Let’s take a look back and see what’s going on.

‘The Next Big Game Show Host!’

According to the National Enquirer, Matthew McConaughey was being bombarded with offers to take over as host of Jeopardy!. An insider said McConaughey would “be perfect to step into Alex Trebek’s shoes” just as Drew Carey succeeded Bob Barker. A source said, “Matthew is smart and has a down-home likability that fans naturally gravitate to. Besides that, people know him from his TV commercials,” so hosting Jeopardy! could be a natural transition.

Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for McConaughey who said, “While it’s nice, it’s not true.” This story came about because the Fool’s Gold star hosted a bingo night at a Texas senior center. He’s still an in-demand actor with many other projects in the works, so a full-time hosting gig like Jeopardy! looked out of the question.

Is He In Line?

When this story came out, Trebek was still hosting the program. The beloved host passed away in November, and his episodes continued to air through the end of 2020. The producers of Jeopardy! have not offered up the hosting job to this day. Obviously, McConaughey was never picked for the job.

The question of who will be the permanent host of Jeopardy! is such a hot topic that Gossip Cop has collected some stories into a single article. The program will continue to have guest hosts well into the summer, so there’s been no decision made yet. Many fans are pulling for Star Trek: The Next Generation star LeVar Burton.

While McConaughey will not host Jeopardy!, he may have a career change in mind. The Lone Star star has publicly expressed interest in running for governor of Texas. While this rumor seemed far-fetched at first, he’s serious about a potential foray into politics.

Other Bogus Stories

This tabloid once claimed Matthew McConaughey’s marriage was in trouble because he was partying too hard. His marriage is doing fine, and that story was just further proof that the Enquirer has no insight into McConaughey’s life.

As for the game show, this tabloid claimed Ken Jennings was begging for the job. Tellingly, McConaughey went unmentioned in that story, and he will not be doing a guest-hosting stint either. This story was completely made up.

