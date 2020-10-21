Matthew McConaughey Reveals How He Got Iconic Role In 'Dazed and Confused’

According to McConaughey, the words "Alright, alright, alright,"—which he claims were improvised—still follows him almost 30 years later. "People say them," he writes. "People steal them. People wear them on their hats and T-shirts. People have them tattooed on their arms and inner thighs. And I love it. It's an honor. Because those three words are the very first words I said on the very first night of a job I had that I thought might be nothing but a hobby, but turned into a career."