Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Was Blackmailed For Sex When Only 15 Years Old

We give McConaughey credit for sharing his traumas; at the same time, we honor his decision to keep the specifics private. After all, they're just one of many moments in an otherwise rich and vibrant life story. From the up and down relationship of his parents to getting his big break in Hollywood to finally settling down with his now wife Camila Alves, Greenlights offers an intriguing deep dive into the wild ride that is Matthew McConaughey's life.