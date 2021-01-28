Matthew McConaughey Quitting Hollywood To Become Pro Wrestler?

Is Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey going to quit acting and join the wrestling business? The Dallas Buyers Club is a fan of sports entertainment, so the jump isn’t too far-fetched an idea. Here’s what Gossip Cop found out.
According to New Idea, McConaughey may move “from the big screen to the ring.” The Lone Star star “has teased he’s giving up acting to become a professional wrestler.” In a recent interview, McConaughey coyly said wrestling “is something that interests me.” Perhaps this could be his next chapter.
McConaughey has been a wrestling fan his entire life. He was a fan of World Class Championship Wrestling, the foremost organization in Texas through the '70s and '80s and even once told John Cena a story about getting kicked out a show for throwing tomatoes at the wrestlers in an interview.
McConaughey continues to attend wrestling shows to this day, so it’s not out of the question that he’d get involved in a match or a celebrity angle of some kind.
That being said, tabloids have a habit of claiming that McConaughey is up for all kinds of new jobs, like host of Jeopardy! or governor of Texas. Becoming a full-time professional wrestler at age 51 is ill-advised to say the least, and the Fool’s Gold actor is still very much in demand as an actor. He is lending his voice to Sing 2 and the Hank The Cowdog podcast, so it doesn’t look like a trip to wrestling school is in the cards.
Gossip Cop busted this tabloid for claiming that McConaughey was flirting with Julia Roberts at a charity table reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The table read in question ended up being delayed, so this story of flirtation came out before the actual table read happened. This outlet makes stuff up all the time, but rarely does it get caught so transparently as it did there.
We’ve also busted New Idea for its many stories about celebrities quitting Hollywood. It claimed that Jennifer Aniston was quitting show business and that Ellen DeGeneres was quitting her talk show. We also busted its story that Angelina Jolie was quitting acting for politics. All of these women are still in Hollywood, so clearly this is just a trope the tabloid likes to use. It’s possible McConaughey gets involved with the WWE in some way, but it’s extremely unlikely that he'll quit acting to do it.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
