Matthew McConaughey Quitting Hollywood, Changing Careers?

Dallas Buyers Club star Matthew McConaughey has been about as successful at acting as you could possibly ask for. It’s curious then why there so many rumors that he'll be stepping away to pursue a new career. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has heard about the star's future.
According to NW, McConaughey was growing “obsessed” with the stock market and was “eyeing a career on Wall Street.” The Wolf of Wall Street star apparently “holds six-hour phone conferences with his advisors any time of day or night from wherever he is in the world." McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves, was going “crazy” because he “spends every waking moment pouring over his investments and analyzing trends." McConaughey is well known for his laidback attitude, so he doesn’t really fit the profile of a hedge fund-obsessed individual. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the Academy Award winner who assured us that he was not fretting over the stock market.
According to the National Enquirer, McConaughey was being seriously considered to become the new host of Jeopardy!. A source said, “Matthew is smart and has a down-home likability that fans naturally gravitate to. Besides that, people know him from his TV commercials.” He would follow in the mold of Drew Carey, with a so-called insider saying, “He'd be perfect to step into Alex Trebek's shoes on Jeopardy!" A rep for the Lone Star star told Gossip Cop, “While it's nice, it's not true." Matthew McConaughey may have a folksy charm, but he is also a full-time actor who isn’t in line to become the host.
The Enquirer was at it again when it claimed that “McConaughey is planning to run from Hollywood and run for office in the Lone Star State.” An alleged insider said that the “pandemic and civil unrest in America… triggered a desire in him to leap into action.” The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation star has “all the money he needs” and has “the endorsement of his wife Camila Alves” to pursue office. This rumor was popular enough that McConaughey personally addressed it, saying, “I have no plans to do that right now.” He said he would be interested in “whatever leadership role I could be most useful in, and I don’t know that that’s politics.” Perhaps there will be a Governor McConaughey someday, but not anytime soon.
McConaughey has been a lifelong professional wrestling fan and has said getting involved in the ring “is something that interests me.” New Idea took this shred of truth and exploded it into a sensational story claiming that he was “giving up acting to become a professional wrestler.” The Fool’s Gold actor could wind up doing a match or two, but he is still as in demand as ever. At age 51 and with multiple projects lined up, there is no way McConaughey will quit acting to be a full-time professional wrestler.
