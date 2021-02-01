Matthew McConaughey Quitting Hollywood, Changing Careers?

Governor McConaughey

The Enquirer was at it again when it claimed that “McConaughey is planning to run from Hollywood and run for office in the Lone Star State.” An alleged insider said that the “pandemic and civil unrest in America… triggered a desire in him to leap into action.” The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation star has “all the money he needs” and has “the endorsement of his wife Camila Alves” to pursue office. This rumor was popular enough that McConaughey personally addressed it, saying, “I have no plans to do that right now.” He said he would be interested in “whatever leadership role I could be most useful in, and I don’t know that that’s politics.” Perhaps there will be a Governor McConaughey someday, but not anytime soon.