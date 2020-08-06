Matthew McConaughey Quit Acting To Work On Wall Street?

Did Matthew McConaughey become “obsessed” with having a career on Wall Street? Last year, a tabloid claimed the actor was leaving Hollywood because he became engrossed with the stock market. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time. Looking back, it’s apparent the magazine created rubbish with no real evidence to support its bogus narrative.
365 days ago, we reported that the tabloid, NW, quoted an unnamed and anonymous source that purported McConaughey wanted to become a stockbroker. The actor portrayed the eccentric Mark Hanna in the biographical film, The Wolf of Wall Street and the magazine alleged McConaughey became consumed with becoming just like his character, to the point where he held “six-hour phone conferences with his advisors any time of day or night from wherever he is in the world."
A sketchy tipster alleged McConaughey was so “fixated” with having a career as a stockbroker that he even driving his wife, Camila Alves, crazy. The so-called insider asserted Alves was upset by the actor’s “six-hour meetings” and spending every waking moment pouring over his investments and analyzing trends." Gossip Cop had investigated the phony story when it came out and found it to be highly inaccurate.
The actor did a phenomenal job in the film, but he obviously didn't quit acting cold turkey to get into trading. The Martin Scorsese film came out in 2013, and since then, McConaughey has continued to star in several more films. Also, at the time, we spoke to a more reliable source close to the actor who denied the story.
It should be noted that the tabloids have been known to often concoct unreliable stories about the actor. Recently, Gossip Cop corrected a false story from the National Enquirer for purporting McCouanghey was going to be the next host for Jeopardy. The incorrect story claimed the actor was being eyed to take over the show after he was seen hosting a bingo night at a Texas senior living center. Gossip Cop ran the story by a rep for the actor who stated that while the idea was nice, “it wasn’t true.”
The tabloids have even tried to take a jab at the actor’s marriage. Three months ago, the Globe was dismissed by us for claiming McConaughey was living in an airstream, apart from his family. The ridiculous story tried to convey that the actor was missing his “freedom” and the days where he could “do anything he wanted.” Gossip Cop corrected the ludicrous tale at the time.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.