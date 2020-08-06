Matthew McConaughey Quit Acting To Work On Wall Street?

The Tabloids Keep Getting It Wrong About Matthew

It should be noted that the tabloids have been known to often concoct unreliable stories about the actor. Recently, Gossip Cop corrected a false story from the National Enquirer for purporting McCouanghey was going to be the next host for Jeopardy. The incorrect story claimed the actor was being eyed to take over the show after he was seen hosting a bingo night at a Texas senior living center. Gossip Cop ran the story by a rep for the actor who stated that while the idea was nice, “it wasn’t true.”