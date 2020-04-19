Matthew McConaughey Next Host Of Jeopardy?

EXCLUSIVE

A recent story in a tabloid claiming Matthew McConaughey is replacing Alex Trebek on Jeopardy is incorrect. The actor is not going to be the game show’s new host. Gossip Cop can debunk the phony report.

“Bingo! McConaughey’s The Next Big Game Show Host!” reads the misleading headline in the latest article by the National Enquirer. The outlet alleges the actor has been recently “bombarded” with offers to become the host of the long-running game show. The magazine contends network bosses have been “calling him nonstop” to pitch a small-screen gig. “Matthew is smart and has a down-home likability that fans naturally gravitate to. Besides that, people know him from his TV commercials,” a so-called TV insider tells the publication.

The supposed insider continues, “He’d be perfect to step into Alex Trebek’s shoes on ‘Jeopardy!’” The sketchy source adds, “Listen if Drew Carey could make the transition from TV sitcom star to ‘The Price is Right’ host, Matthew McConaughey could certainly take over for Alex Trebek!” While it is true that Trebek is currently battling stage IV pancreatic cancer, McConaughey is not taking over his hosting duties. This all came about after a video of the Dallas Buyer’s Club actor hosting a bingo night at a Texas senior living center went viral, not because there is interest from either side of this supposed casting decision. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for the actor who told us, “While it’s nice, it’s not true.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the Enquirer made a bogus claim about the Magic Mike star. In August 2019, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable outlet for alleging McConaughey’s drinking and partying was getting out of control. “When he’s away from his wife and kids… he lets loose,” a supposed source told the publication. However, Gossip Cop checked with a source in McConaughey’s camp who told us “nothing could be further from the truth.” We debunked the ridiculous story at the time.

The Enquirer’s sister publication, OK!, was also busted by us in November 2018 when it inaccurately stated McConaughey’s friendship with Ashton Kutcher was suffering because their wives, Mila Kunis and Camila Alves, didn’t get along. An alleged “insider” told the outlet Kunis and Alves were “just not fans of each other” adding, the women were extremely competitive and had nothing in common. The entire narrative was made-up. Gossip Cop reached out to Kunis’ spokesperson who said there was no truth to the account. We corrected the fabricated tale when it came out.