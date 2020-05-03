Matthew McConaughey Living In An Airstream Trailer Away From His Family?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Has Matthew McConaughey left his family to live in an Airstream trailer? That story is being pushed in one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop can debunk the claim.

According to the Globe, the Dallas Buyers Club actor has been living a life separate from his wife, Camila Alves, and three children in a luxury RV trailer. “Matt misses the good old days when he could do anything he wanted,” says one so-called insider. “His mobile home away from home gives him the illusion that he’s still in control.” The source adds, “he doesn’t call it living separate lives but that’s what it is.”

Halfway into the article, however, the tabloid switches up its story to use less extreme language. Matthew McConaughey “retreats to his Airstream” whenever he needs a little “me” time, the source says, adding that “Camila cracks the whip and runs a tight ship.” Despite his Airstream life, he shady insider adds, he still “finds time to be a devoted hubby and dad.” The source finishes by saying, “but he’s also got an independent streak that won’t be tamed and often takes his Airstream on solo road trips.”

As is often the case with tabloid stories, the article starts off with a strong stance that gets gradually watered down as it goes on. By the end, it seems like all the article is trying to tell you is that Matthew McConaughey has an Airstream and likes road trips, and that much you could learn from looking at his Instagram page. That’s completely different from the initial claim that McConaughey was “living a separate life” from his family.

To find out more about that claim, Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the actor, who was not able to speak on the record but who assured us it wasn’t true. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are not living separate lives just because he likes to go on road trips. In fact, the spouses and their kids have been spending lots of time together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It should be noted that the Globe just loves pulling the whole “separate lives” narrative. Gossip Cop has debunked quite a few phony stories on that theme from the unreliable tabloid. Last month, the outlet falsely claimed that Tom Selleck was living a separate life from his wife, Jillie Mack, and had moved onto a small hunting lodge on their estate. Before that, it was Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in January. Recently, the tabloid also wrongly suggested that Kate Middleton had separated from Prince William. It’s obvious that the publication would rather make up salacious tales of drama than just accept that most of these couples are happy and doing well.