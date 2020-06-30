Matthew McConaughey, Guy Fieri’s Friendship Is Straight Out Of Flavortown

Fieri provided McConaughey with tips on where to eat out and once the actor was back in LA, the two finally got a chance to meet up in person. "We cooked a lot of food. We ate a lot of food. We drank a lot of spirits. We talked about life, and we talked about being authentic to who you are, and that's the night that I met you, Guy Fieri," McConaughey recalled in his speech. It seems obvious now that the two celebrities best known for their laidback attitudes would get along famously. Though they definitely took different paths in life, it feels like kismet that Fieri and McConaughey found their way to each other. Two souls have never been so in tune.