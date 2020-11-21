Matthew McConaughey Clarifies His Position On Running For Texas Governor

Not The First Celebrity Governor Story

Gossip Cop busted a story from sister-mag OK! about Jessica Alba running for governor “like Arnold Schwarzenegger did.” It never said what state she was running in, but suffice to say she never ran any political campaigns. Naughty Gossip, which is closely associated with the Enquirer once claimed Teresa Giudice was running for Governor of New Jersey, This never happened either, so this helps us see that this whole running for office story is just a tabloid trope that shouldn’t be taken too seriously.