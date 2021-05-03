Matthew McConaughey Avoiding Family By Living In His Airstream Trailer?

Is Matthew McConaughey hiding out in his Airstream trailer to avoid his family? That’s what one tabloid was claiming this time last year. Gossip Cop takes another look at the rumor.

Matthew McConaughey And Camila Alves Living Separate Lives?

One year ago, the Globe reported that Matthew McConaughey was reliving his bachelor days by making a second home out of his Airstream trailer. The tabloid’s inside source confided that “Matt misses the good old days when he could do anything he wanted.” The source continued, adding “His mobile home away from home gives him the illusion that he’s still in control” and “he doesn’t call it living separate lives but that’s what it is.”

That being said, the tabloid admitted that McConaughey could simply be using the trailer for a little “me” time. According to the insider, his wife, Camila Alves, “cracks the whip and runs a tight ship.” While McConaughey still “finds time to be a devoted hubby and dad” he can’t help feeling suffocated, and “often takes his Airstream on solo road trips.” The publication explains that becoming a husband and father hasn’t erased McConaughey’s independent streak, which he’s been living out with his airstream trailer.

Matthew McConaughey Has ‘Independent Streak That Won’t Be Tamed’?

So, is it true that McConaughey has been hiding out from his wife and kids in his Airstream trailer? Absolutely not. The article varied between different degrees of allegations. The tabloid first claimed McConaughey was living a separate life from the rest of his family, but then backtracked, claiming he simply likes to take solo road trips but is still a devoted family man. This inconsistency was a clear indication that the entire story was a work of fiction.

In the year since this article was published, no credible news outlets have even acknowledged the story. It’s even clearer now that McConaughey’s marriage was never on the rocks, and he hasn’t become a recluse from his family. The actor actually recently spoke out about how his wife inspired him to co-own a soccer team. Clearly, the couple isn’t struggling.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Separations

Besides, the Globe has a bad habit of claiming couples are “living separate lives,” when there’s actually no evidence of turmoil at all. Not long ago, the tabloid published a story claiming Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were “secretly separated.”Gossip Cop swiftly debunked the ridiculous claim. The tabloid has also been caught lying about Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, claiming they were desperate to salvage their marriage after a stint of living separate lives. Of course, there was no truth to that story either.

Not long ago, the tabloid turned its gaze on Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack, claiming the couple of 32 years was living separate lives. Gossip Cop debunked this claim as well. And finally, the very same magazine was just caught lying about Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, claiming they had been living separate lives for years. Clearly, when the tabloid uses this phrase, the story that follows is most likely a work of fiction.

