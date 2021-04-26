Who Is Matthew Gray Gubler’s Girlfriend? What We Know About The ‘Criminal Minds’ Star’s Love Life

Best known for playing criminal profiler Dr. Spencer Reid on the long-running drama Criminal Minds, Matthew Gray Gubler has been successful on both the big and small screens. In addition to his 15-year stint as Reid, he’s starred in a number of hit indie movies, including The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, (500) Days of Summer, Life After Beth, and Horse Girl. But when it comes to his love life, the handsome actor keeps a fairly low profile. Does he have a wife or a girlfriend? We investigate and take a look at some of the women he’s dated in the past.

Matthew Gray Gubler Is Friends With A Lot Of His Exes

Unlike the nerdy and socially awkward character he played on Criminal Minds, Matthew Gray Gubler doesn’t seem to have trouble connecting with women. The 41-year-old actor has had a healthy dating history and says he highly values each and every relationship he has been in. “I fall in love with wonderful people and people that can’t be replicated,” he said in a 2015 interview with Glamour. “They are completely unique individuals, and those people are really rare and you can’t let them go. You gotta be friends with them forever because if I’m going to date someone, it’s a real big thing for me. It means that I feel that we’re tied together for life, whether they like it or not!”

Gubler also admits that he’s gone pretty far to impress his girlfriends in the past. “I have done some pretty crazy stuff,” he said in a 2009 interview with Mademoiselle Robot. “I once handmade a girlfriend a 50-page leather bound book. It was an illustrated fairy tale about a princess and an eccentric magician… It took me about a month to make, it was all rhyming, hand-painted… something I was pretty gosh darn proud of.”

“I [also] once gave a girl a bloody fake ear in a Tiffany jewelry box with a letter that said, ‘Will you Gogh to prom with me?'” he admitted. “Yeah, I guess I’m a romantic.”

Though Gubler is usually pretty private about his love life, here are a few of the lucky ladies we can confirm he has been involved with.

Kat Dennings

Gubler started dating 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings back in 2005, around the same time he started working on Criminal Minds. They were together for a couple of years, but as is the case with many actors, had a hard time keeping the relationship going in the face of Gubler’s grueling work 15-year-a-day work schedule. Luckily, the pair have remained close despite their breakup.

“I’m still really good friends with her,” Gubler told Glamour. “Kat is marvelous. She’s one of the funniest people I know and such a talented actress, a brilliant mind, a warm-hearted person, and I love her and her family. I met her a long, long time ago—it was at the start of my show. Being on a show like this is not conducive to having a real life because for those first five years of Criminal Minds, we were easily doing 15-hour days.”

In fact, the pair made a movie together after their breakup — the 2014 film Suburban Gothic.

“That was one of the best experiences,” Gubler said. “To make a movie with people you’re dialed in with in real life is the closest thing to being in a band with someone. It’s so nice to have a creative force that you can create something better together than alone, and that’s what it was like working with her.”

Victoria Asher

Gubler dated musician Victoria Asher (also known as Vicky-T) sometime after his split from Dennings. Now a solo artist, Asher was a keyboard player for the band Cobra Starship and has also helped develop musical title sequences for popular TV shows, including Orange Is The New Black. Very little is known about her relationship with the former Criminal Minds star, though it appears they were together for about a year.

Ali Michael

Born in Colleyville, Texas in 1990, Ali Michael is a successful runway model. She’s walked in shows for some of the world’s top designers, including Marc Jacobs, Max Azria, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Karl Lagerfeld, and John Galliano. She’s also appeared in magazines like W, Harper’s Bazaar, and Teen Vogue, and was the Playboy Playmate of the Month in July 2016.

A former model himself, Michael and Gulber were reportedly repped by the same agency for a period of time, which may be how they met.

Taylor Swift

The most famous person on Gubler’s list of exes is Taylor Swift. In 2013, rumors of their coupling swirled on social media, though their relationship appeared to be casual and short-lived. According to sources, their busy schedules would just not allow for a full-blown relationship.

Does He Currently Have A Girlfriend?

As you can probably gather from this article, Gulber is pretty private when it comes to his personal life. But as far as we can tell, the handsome Band of Robbers actor is currently single.