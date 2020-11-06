Matthew Broderick Reveals The Secret To His Successful Marriage With Sarah Jessica Parker

Parker, who described her marriage as "a dazzling organism," told People in 2018 that happiness comes with accepting change. "Your needs are shifting," she explained. "You and your partner are going to change. It seems so silly, but I think you’re very lucky if you like the person. I still just really like him. I’m sure I annoy him and he annoys me, but I literally learn about him every day. I’m like, 'You’re doing what? You’re reading what?'"