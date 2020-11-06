Matthew Broderick Reveals The Secret To His Successful Marriage With Sarah Jessica Parker

This past May marked 23 years of marriage for Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, and now the actor and husband is sharing the secret to their successful long-term partnership.
Friday on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce (on RadioAndy), the 58-year-old actor quipped, "I keep reading 'communication,' and 'she's my best friend.' Uh, any cliché you want?"
"I don't know the secret at all," Broderick confessed. "But I, you know, I'm very grateful and I love her. It's amazing. I mean, I can't believe that it's been that long. It doesn't feel like it. And I can't believe my son's 18."
The couple dated for five years before marrying in 1997. In addition to their son, James Wilkie, they share twin daughters Tabitha and Loretta, 11. But one amazing fact is that they've never worked together on a major project since before their union. In 1996, Parker replaced Megan Mullally to star alongside her future hubby in a revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.
Most recently, they were cast in a revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite. But unfortunately, the show—which would have been the first Broadway production of a Simon play since his 2018 death—was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"You know, speaking of how talented my wife is, I should also say that getting to do this play, even though we only just did it in Boston for a little while...she was so, so good in it," Broderick said on the podcast.
"I really had never acted with her onstage and hadn't really acted with her at all," he continued. "And I was just reminded of how funny and smart and what a great comic actor she is—or actor, never mind the comic part. She's very good at it. So I hope everybody gets to see her do it."
Parker, who described her marriage as "a dazzling organism," told People in 2018 that happiness comes with accepting change. "Your needs are shifting," she explained. "You and your partner are going to change. It seems so silly, but I think you’re very lucky if you like the person. I still just really like him. I’m sure I annoy him and he annoys me, but I literally learn about him every day. I’m like, 'You’re doing what? You’re reading what?'"
