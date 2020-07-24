Matt LeBlanc And Matthew Perry Are Headed To 'Fat Camp' Ahead of 'Friends' Reunion?

Are Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc headed to “fat camp” ahead of the highly-anticipated Friends reunion? Gossip Cop has looked into the story and set the record straight.
According to the National Enquirer, Perry and LeBlanc, who portrayed Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing respectively, are being “shipped off” to fat camp in preparation for the Friends reunion special. The tabloid, which insults the two actors by describing them as “mammoths,” alleges producers of the show are insisting the actors to get back in shape so they can “look like their old selves.”
“Both Matthews are way out of shape and need to take drastic measures if they have any hope of looking even remotely like their old selves in time for their fans,” snitches a supposed insider. The unnamed source continues Perry and LeBlanc’s weight crisis is a “drastic situation that calls for extreme measures.” Apparently, “fat camp” the dubious source contends is the “only option.” “The powers that be want the two Matts to look pleasing to the viewers and closer to the way they looked 16 years ago,” adds the anonymous tipster.
While production for the reunion has been halted due to the current coronavirus epidemic, the paper purports everyone involved in the show is “willing to wait” for the two Matthews to get back into tip-top shape. “No one wants to pour them into a pair man Spanx,” the so-called insider concludes.
Overall, the story is completely degrading and highly-exaggerated. There's no denying that fans of the iconic series are itching in their seats to see the cast reunited again on television, but the show came out almost two decades ago. We highly doubt anyone is pressuring the cast to look like they did 16 years ago. And while the unreliable tabloid uses the words of an unnamed and untraceable source, an actual rep for LeBlanc has denied this phony story. We’ll take the words of a qualified source over whomever the Enquirer's “source” is. Additionally, this wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids created fabricated stories about the cast of Friends.
Last year, we busted the Enquirer for falsely claiming Courteney Cox was offering Perry a relationship if he could remain sober. The phony story asserted the actress, who played Perry’s on-screen love interest, Monica Geller, told Perry that she’d be willing to give him a shot if he “kept his nose clean.” Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to Cox who confirmed the story wasn’t true. It's worth noting that Cox is in a committed relationship and has been for years with rock star Johnny McDaid, something the tabloid conveniently left out of this bogus report.
Before this, we exposed the tabloid, OK!, which is an affiliate of the Enquirer, for claiming Perry was dating Courteney Cox. The magazine claimed the two had a “blossoming romance” after they were spotted having lunch together. This was also another made-up story. Perry and Cox have remained close since Friends ended, as have the other cast members. Oh yeah, and there's her relationship with Johnny McDaid.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.