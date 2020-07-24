Matt LeBlanc And Matthew Perry Are Headed To 'Fat Camp' Ahead of 'Friends' Reunion?

Overall, the story is completely degrading and highly-exaggerated. There's no denying that fans of the iconic series are itching in their seats to see the cast reunited again on television, but the show came out almost two decades ago. We highly doubt anyone is pressuring the cast to look like they did 16 years ago. And while the unreliable tabloid uses the words of an unnamed and untraceable source, an actual rep for LeBlanc has denied this phony story. We’ll take the words of a qualified source over whomever the Enquirer's “source” is. Additionally, this wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids created fabricated stories about the cast of Friends.