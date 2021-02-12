What Happened To Matt Gwynne And Amber Bowles From Married At First Sight?

Matt Gwynne Cheated On Amber Bowles

Despite delivering his vows with a smile, things started to fall apart the moment the wedding reception began. Unlike Amber, whose entire family was in attendance, Matt didn't invite any relatives to the celebration.

"My parents were recently divorced, within the last two years," he told Amber in Episode 3. "You know, a lot of stuff went down, and it’s just been a really difficult situation at home."

It was a legitimate excuse, but viewers believed there was more behind the estrangement. So did Amber's family, who pressed him on his family's absence. Matt claimed he was open to reconciling with his folks down the road. "It’s just a shame that the timing of this thing’s taking place right now, because I would love for them to be here," he said.

The odds of Amber ever meeting them became slimmer as Matt made himself scarce after the nuptials. He often didn't stay in their shared living quarters when camera crews weren't filming. In one instance, he disappeared for a night without ever checking in with his wife; poor Amber discovered that he also left his wedding ring behind.

Things got even more complicated when Amber's best friend Raven told her that he saw Matt at a bar with another woman on the eve of Decision Day. Naturally, Amber was devasted, but that doesn't mean she was entirely caught off guard.

"I suspected Matt was cheating pretty early on," she told Reality TV World in September 2019. "The fact that he left his ring home showed his nonchalance towards the marriage ... Matt stayed at our apartment but would often come and go as he pleased."

Fellow cast members had Amber's back. On Married at First Sight: Couples Couch, in which past participants provide commentary on episodes, couples bashed Matt for his behavior.

"I hope she just, like, spits on his face!" exclaimed Season 7 star Bobby Dodd.

But things didn't end with Raven's revelation. Once the show aired, Amber received messages from women who revealed Matt had been unfaithful to them too.

"You don’t understand how many messages I got from ex-girlfriends after the show aired of his that were like, 'Oh my god, we broke up because he cheated. We broke up because he cheated. He’s a player. I don’t know how he got through the process. He’s such a liar, player sleaze,'" she said during a 2020 interview on the Domenick Nati Show.

For a flashback to when Raven first broke the news, check out this clip from the show: