What Happened To Matt Gwynne And Amber Bowles From Married At First Sight?

When Amber Bowles and Matt Gwynne got hitched on Married at First Sight, signs pointed to a union that might actually work. Then came the red flags, followed by blatant bad behavior by Matt. The couple couldn't manage to get on the same page, and by Decision Day, they called it quits.
But the story doesn't end there. The aftermath of the split was ugly, and Amber has not been shy about sharing the details. Find out what happened to the former reality TV couple and where they stand today.
Married at First Sight is a reality series that originally premiered on FYI in 2014 and has aired on Lifetime since 2017. For 12 seasons and counting, the program has followed the progress of couples who are instantly married after being connected through professional relationship experts. The newlyweds are given eight weeks to build a meaningful relationship, and at the end of the trial period, they must choose whether they'll stick together or file for divorce.
Needless to say, the premise amounts to serious on-screen drama—and even the occasional success story! But for the most part, fights go down, tears are shed, and confrontations abound. Check out some shocking scenes from Season 11 for a taste of the series:
In Season 9, which aired in 2019, viewers were introduced to Matt Gwynne and Amber Bowles. Matt was a former international basketball player looking to settle down and start a new career after years of playing abroad; Amber, a middle school teacher who valued stability, was an ideal fit.
The couple was giddy on their wedding day. Matt wrote his own vows, telling Amber, "I promise I will be respectful, patient, and kind while we learn and grow together." With a nod to his professional background, he told his bride that teamwork would be the key to their success.
Despite delivering his vows with a smile, things started to fall apart the moment the wedding reception began. Unlike Amber, whose entire family was in attendance, Matt didn't invite any relatives to the celebration.
"My parents were recently divorced, within the last two years," he told Amber in Episode 3. "You know, a lot of stuff went down, and it’s just been a really difficult situation at home."
It was a legitimate excuse, but viewers believed there was more behind the estrangement. So did Amber's family, who pressed him on his family's absence. Matt claimed he was open to reconciling with his folks down the road. "It’s just a shame that the timing of this thing’s taking place right now, because I would love for them to be here," he said.
The odds of Amber ever meeting them became slimmer as Matt made himself scarce after the nuptials. He often didn't stay in their shared living quarters when camera crews weren't filming. In one instance, he disappeared for a night without ever checking in with his wife; poor Amber discovered that he also left his wedding ring behind.
Things got even more complicated when Amber's best friend Raven told her that he saw Matt at a bar with another woman on the eve of Decision Day. Naturally, Amber was devasted, but that doesn't mean she was entirely caught off guard.
"I suspected Matt was cheating pretty early on," she told Reality TV World in September 2019. "The fact that he left his ring home showed his nonchalance towards the marriage ... Matt stayed at our apartment but would often come and go as he pleased."
Fellow cast members had Amber's back. On Married at First Sight: Couples Couch, in which past participants provide commentary on episodes, couples bashed Matt for his behavior.
"I hope she just, like, spits on his face!" exclaimed Season 7 star Bobby Dodd.
But things didn't end with Raven's revelation. Once the show aired, Amber received messages from women who revealed Matt had been unfaithful to them too.
"You don’t understand how many messages I got from ex-girlfriends after the show aired of his that were like, 'Oh my god, we broke up because he cheated. We broke up because he cheated. He’s a player. I don’t know how he got through the process. He’s such a liar, player sleaze,'" she said during a 2020 interview on the Domenick Nati Show.
For a flashback to when Raven first broke the news, check out this clip from the show:
Either Matt changed his mind somewhere between their wedding day and Decision Day, or he deceived Amber and producers about his career goals. The two were matched because of his desire to put down roots in North Carolina, but suddenly, he was willing to leave the door open for future international basketball opportunities.
By Decision Day, it was clear that the relationship couldn't continue. But an official split required patience. On the reunion special Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, Amber revealed that Matt hadn't yet signed divorce papers. In a surprise move, she even arranged for producers to provide a notary so that he could sign a separation agreement on the spot.
In his defense, Matt claimed that he wanted a lawyer to review the paperwork.
"Trust me, I’m not, like, waiting to sign them or anything," he said. "I’m not gonna sign anything on a national TV show. I’m gonna have my lawyer look over it and handle it in a professional manner. There’s a right and there’s a wrong way to do things."
But Amber wasn't buying it, telling him, “You’re holding power over me… Just let me move on with my life. That’s all I want."
In March 2020, Amber revealed on Instagram that she had finally moved on with a new man.
"Happpppiest of birthdays to the kindest, most patient person I know. Our time has been an adventure, and I'm so thankful I get to be a part of it. #dreamteam," Amber captioned in a slideshow of pics.
"This picture is me and my boyfriend, he's the best!" she added in the comments.
Fans overwhelmed her with congratulations and well wishes. Amber has since removed or archived the bulk of her Instagram photos, but there's no indication of whether she's single again. We just know that either way, she's probably in a better place without Matt and his deceptive ways.