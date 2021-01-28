Matt Damon's Selling His Luxurious $21 Million Home — See The Pics!

Matt Damon isn't quite moving up to Boston, but he's a whole lot closer than he's been in quite some time. The Good Will Hunting star and his wife, Luciana, are selling their Los Angeles mansion in exchange for a New York City penthouse. The home is on the market for $21 million, and after looking at the photos of the estate, the price makes total sense.
According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the actor and his wife originally moved into the gorgeous home back in 2012, buying it for $15 million. It's on the same street as best friend Ben Affleck's home, and so it seems as though the two pals will now be separated by nearly 3,000 miles most of the time.
Even the bathrooms are impressive, with a giant tub and shower accented by plenty of counter space. It even has the perfect stool for sitting on while applying makeup.
With an astonishing seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms contained in 13,508 feet, there's an absurd amount of room and rooms. Add on the 35-foot ceiling and it truly becomes an astonishing piece of real estate. Don't worry about Damon, though, as his family will be enjoying their $16.745 million penthouse in New York.
Of course, with that much floor space, there's got to be some room fillers. Even this pool table looks luxurious, and the room even has a small bar off to the side. Talk about perfect for entertaining.
Seriously, if you've got a few million burning a hole in your pocket and a need to host a dozen person brunch, you'll be hard-pressed to beat this Pacific Palisades mansion.
And then there's the incredible pool that has its own perfect addition for hosting large groups. Calling it a gazebo feels a bit disingenuous as it's far nicer than any gazebo we've seen.
