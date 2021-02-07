Matt Damon’s Marriage On The Brink?

This is the same tabloid that bogusly claimed Affleck was trying to prove himself to Damon. Damon and Affleck are famously close, despite what tabloids say, so there’s never been a need for Affleck to prove himself. SImilarly, OK! said that Affleck and Damon had a falling out in 2018, but a spokesperson for Damon went on the record with Gossip Cop to say there was no truth to that story.