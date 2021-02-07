Matt Damon’s Marriage On The Brink?

The Talented Mr. Ripley star Matt Damon recently celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary with Luciana Barroso. One tabloid says what should be a happy time is instead rough as the two experience “serious growing pains." Gossip Cop investigates this tale of marital woe.
According to OK!, Matt Damon and Barroso could be in trouble after the Bourne Identity star “was spotted in LA without his wedding ring.” A source tells the tabloid that the two “are still together,” but “they’ve been experiencing some serious growing pains.” Lockdown has been a struggle for the couple and having to juggle “the shifts in Matt’s filming schedule and their younger kids’ schooling” has “led to increased tension between them."
The two are also fighting over Ben Affleck, who has “been going through a rough time since Ana de Armas left him. Matt’s been consoling him, and Luciana isn’t thrilled about it.” A source says Barroso “feels for Ben, but he’s extremely needy. The way Matt rushes over to his house to check on him every other day is frustrating for her.”
Despite these issues, “the spouses’ inner circle remains hopeful.” Damon and Barroso have “been through rough patches before and turned things around.” They’ve pursued couples therapy in the past, so friends “have their fingers crossed that Matt and Luciana can get through this one too.”
This tabloid claims that Damon has been with Affleck “every other day,” but that is not true. Matt Damon and his wife are currently in Australia together while he films Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s difficult to tell if Damon is wearing his wedding ring in recent photos, but more importantly, he’s happily walking and talking with his wife of 15 years. This story’s source cannot be trusted, so Gossip Cop cannot trust the story.
This is the same tabloid that bogusly claimed Affleck was trying to prove himself to Damon. Damon and Affleck are famously close, despite what tabloids say, so there’s never been a need for Affleck to prove himself. SImilarly, OK! said that Affleck and Damon had a falling out in 2018, but a spokesperson for Damon went on the record with Gossip Cop to say there was no truth to that story.
This is hardly the first time this tabloid used wedding rings to sell a bogus story. It claimed that Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley were in trouble after Robbie was spotted without a ring, and it said the same about Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Both of these couples are still together, which just proves that forgetting to wear a wedding ring one day is hardly enough proof to say a couple is having serious problems.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
