Matt Damon’s Divorce, Sharon Osbourne’s Family Trouble, And This Week’s Celebrity Gossip

G
Griffin Matis
12:00 pm, March 5, 2021
side by side photos of Matt Damon and Sharon Osbourne
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com, Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

The first week of March is already over, but the celebrity rumor mill didn’t even slow down. Royal divorces and A-lister splits appeared in plenty of rumors this week. Here’s what you might’ve missed in the world of gossip.

Princess Beatrice smiling in a black and blue dress
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Princess Beatrice, Husband Divorcing After Six Months Of Marriage

Woman’s Day says that there’s trouble brewing between Princess Beatrice and her husband of less than a year, Edo Mapelli Mozzi. Between the princess’ struggles with becoming a stepmother and jealousy issues, things had reportedly gotten bad enough that Queen Elizabeth was ready to sign off on a divorce. Here’s what’s going on with the newlyweds.

Sharon Osbourne in a white and black outfit
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Sharon Osbourne’s Family ‘In Chaos’ As She Helps Son Jack Move Into Her Home With Ozzy?

New Idea reports that the Osbourne household is wild after Sharon Osbourne was spotted looking worried and upset as she helped her son move out of his former home after his divorce. With her for mansion up for rent, it looks like he might be returning to the family home instead. We checked in on the famous family’s apparent problems here.

Bindi and Terri Irwin smiling
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Bindi Irwin Tension ‘Running High’ With Mother Terri Amid Pregnancy, Headed For A Delivery Room Showdown?

As Bindi Irwin’s due date approaches, one report says that she’s busy squabbling with her mother. Terri Irwin’s feud with her late husband’s father has led her to ban him from family events, but Bindi is reportedly pushing for him to be able to see his grandchild. This is what we know about the famous conservationists’ latest showdown.

Oprah Winfrey smiling in a navy outfit
(Cubankite/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Oprah Winfrey Set To Wed Stedman Graham In Backyard Wedding

“Oprah Winfrey is finally set to say ‘I do’ to her devoted partner, Stedman Graham,” New Idea says. The two have been together for quite some time, but they’re ready to make it official in a quiet and private ceremony to avoid the stresses of press coverage and planning around a pandemic. Here’s what’s going on with the TV icon and her relationship.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso smiling
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Matt Damon, Wife Luciana Barroso ‘Headed For A Split’

After the actor was spotted without a wedding ring for the second time, Star says that Damon and his wife’s relationship is “hanging by a thread” after months of struggling to keep it together. “Matt and Luciana have been having issues,” a source explains. “Their friends are worried they’re headed for a split.” We looked into the report here.

