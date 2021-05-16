Matt Damon, Wife Luciana Barroso ‘Bickering Non-Stop’, Marriage In Trouble?

Is Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso‘s marriage hanging by a thread? That’s what one tabloid claiming. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Matt Damon And Luciana Barroso Struggling To Save Their Marriage?

According to a recent report from Life & Style, Damon and Barroso have been “arguing nonstop.” The couple and their three daughters have been staying in Australia while Damon films Thor: Love and Thunder, but the change of scenery hasn’t helped their marriage. The publication points to a recent spotting of Damon without his wedding ring, and a shot of the two “having a tense conversation” on a night out in Sydney as evidence for turmoil.

The family has reportedly been staying in a luxury beachfront mansion next to Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, and his wife, Elsa Pataky. The getaway was meant to “give the couple a fighting chance,” but they seem to have brought their problems with them. An insider spills to the magazine, “A change of scenery hasn’t saved them. Matt and Luciana have been arguing nonstop. They’re trying to figure things out and hold it together for the kids, but it isn’t looking good.”

Matt Damon And Luciana Barroso ‘Bickering Nonstop’?

So, is it true that Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, are struggling? Not at all, and this isn’t the first time we’ve debunked this rumor. The tabloid does a poor job of insinuating trouble in Damon’s relationship. While it’s true that Damon’s been spotted without his wedding ring, people remove their wedding rings for all kinds of reasons. That does not spell a doomed marriage.

Additionally, the photo the tabloid provides of Damon and Barroso’s “tense conversation” is unconvincing. In the image, Damon isn’t even facing Barroso and appears to be addressing someone else while Barroso listens intently. Furthermore, the tabloid’s unnamed insider isn’t any friend of the couple’s. If they really were close enough to Damon and Barroso to have any intimate details about their marriage, it’s unlikely they’d immediately spill it to the tabloids.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Splits

Besides, it’s hard to trust Life & Style to report accurately on celebrities’ relationships. Earlier this year, the magazine reported that George Clooney was “trapped” in his marriage with Amal. Then, the tabloid insisted that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were headed for a $600 million divorce. The magazine even went after Reese Witherspoon, claiming she was divorcing her husband, Jim Toth. There was no evidence that a single one of these couples was even struggling. Clearly, the tabloid needs to get its stories straight.

