Matt Damon Slammed For His Insensitive Research, But Was He In The Wrong?

Matt Damon has earned critical acclaim for his work in Stillwater, but he’s now facing some harsh criticism. Did the Good Will Hunting star really do anything wrong as Amanda Knox says? Here’s what Gossip Cop has to say.

Amanda Knox Is Upset

Amanda Knox became a media sensation when she was convicted of murdering her roommate in Perugia, Italy in 2007. She spent a few years in an Italian prison before the real killer, Rudy Guede, was arrested. Knox was completely exonerated, but the character assassination continues to haunt her. Despite being a completely innocent figure, it’s still known as the “Amanda Knox Case.”

Case and point, Stillwater. The film’s director, Tom McCarthy, has admitted that the case inspired the film’s story. Knox took to Twitter on Thursday to voice her frustration.

Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life? My story? Why does my name refer to events I had no hand in? I return to these questions because others continue to profit off my name, face, & story without my consent. Most recently, the film #STILLWATER.



/ a thread — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) July 29, 2021

Knox added that her name is being used to drive traffic for both the press and for the film without her seeing a dime. She extended an invitation to McCarthy and Damon to go on her podcast Labyrinths to discuss the whole incident.

I joke, but of course, I understand that Tom McCarthy and Matt Damon have no moral obligation to consult me when profiting by telling a story that distorts my reputation in negative ways. And I reiterate my offer to interview them on Labyrinths. — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) July 29, 2021

Did Damon Mess Up?

Knox has a right to be upset. Her name is closely associated with the film and she’s not getting a chance to advocate for herself. Whether or not Damon should be attacked, however, is up for debate.

Damon is integral to the advertising of Stillwater and is easily the film’s biggest star. However, this is a Tom McCarthy project through and through. McCarthy produced, directed, and wrote the film. The creative decisions in the movie weren’t really up to Damon whatsoever.

Damon Worked With Others

Damon only controlled his character Bill Baker, a “roughneck” oil rigger from Oklahoma. To prepare for the role, Damon spent weeks in Oklahoma talking to local roughnecks.

He said the locals were wary at first, but “when they realized what we were doing, the angle that we took, and the empathy that the film has for Bill, they really gave us incredible access to their lives and really helped us.” He added that the portrayal is “entirely possible because of the access that those guys gave me.”

You can’t really attack Damon for not doing his research, as he clearly wanted to connect to the culture he would be portraying on screen. Abigail Breslin, who portrays the Knox-analog character, may be a more accurate target, but even still, it’s not a retelling of Amanda Knox’s story, and while it served as inspiration, it is different and Breslin is not playing Knox. It remains to be seen if McCarthy or Damon will take Knox up on her podcast offer.

