Matt Damon ‘Saving Marriage’ In Australia?

A tabloid reports that Matt Damon has taken his wife out of the states in hopes of repairing their marriage. Gossip Cop looks into the report. Here’s what we know.

Matt’s Attempt At Saving His “Rocky” Marriage

“Matt Fixing His Marriage Away From Home!” reads the headline from a short article by Star. The magazine claims Matt Damon is hoping a change of scenery will help save his “rocky” marriage to Luciana Barroso. The couple, along with their children, is staying at a rental in Byron Bay, Australia while the actor prepares to film Thor: Love and Thunder.

According to a “friend,” the beachy new surroundings are just what the spouses need after hitting a rough patch. Of course, the tabloid doesn’t give precise details as to what the issues are; however, it does remind readers that Damon was detected without his wedding ring recently. The publication asserts that the actor is working overtime to ensure his wife enjoys her time Down Under.

“Matt’s arranged date nights and has brought gifts for her to open every day,” reveals the insider. The source adds, “Even when he’s working, he’s got the time set aside for just them.” The outlet insists the actor’s efforts are working, concluding, “It’s the shot in the arm they both needed.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

Gossip Cop have seen similar reports. The tabloid’s sister publication, OK!, similarly reported that the couple’s relationship was on the brink. Both accounts mention that Damon was seen without his ring.

There are a million logical reasons why the actor didn’t wear his ring — and just because he was seen one time without it doesn’t mean he’s having problems with his wife.

Because the spouses are private about their relationship, the tabloids have made up phony accounts about their romance, but Gossip Cop has clarified several of these narratives time and time again. Plus, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with an intimate vowel renewal ceremony in 2020. If the two were truly having any issues, we highly doubt they would celebrate their marriage.

Additionally, Gossip Cop has busted Star in the past for being untrustworthy with its stories. Last month, we busted the same outlet for claiming Damon had developed a drinking problem, which worried his wife. Last year, we debunked the tabloid for purporting Barroso was sick of Damon’s friendship with Ben Affleck. Since the magazine doesn’t have the best track record, Gossip Cop is dismissing this most recent bogus tale.

