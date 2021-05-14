Matt Damon On The Verge Of Divorce, Per Reports

Are Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, splitting up? That’s what plenty of reports have been claiming. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Matt Damon’s Drinking Causing Trouble In His Marriage?

Last year, the Globe reported that Damon was downing up to ten beers a day while quarantining in Ireland. According to the article, boredom drove Damon to the bottle, and his friends and family had grown concerned. An inside source explained that Damon had “friends fearing he could spiral out of control like best pal and recovering boozer Ben Affleck.”

Of course, Gossip Cop got down to the root of the story. A sighting of Damon sporting a beer bag on a beach day with his family triggered a media firestorm. Damon himself actually addressed this rumor, explaining that the bag was filled with towels, and they had to improvise since they hadn’t brought any beach bags. Since no one seemed to spot Damon actually drinking on the beach, it’s safe to say his story checks out. Clearly, tabloids have no real concern for celebrities’ addictions and will make up anything to sell some magazines.

Matt Damon Trying To Save His Marriage In Australia?

Earlier this year, Star reported that Damon had whisked his wife and kids away to Australia in a desperate attempt to save his marriage. According to the report, Damon was recently spotted without his wedding ring, spelling troubled waters for the couple. So, while Damon prepared to commence filming on Thor: Love and Thunder, he was also planning date nights and elaborate gestures to woo Barroso. An insider told the tabloid, “Matt’s arranged date nights and has brought gifts for her to open every day.” The getaway was reportedly “the shot in the arm they both needed.”

While it’s entirely possible that Damon and Barroso were enjoying their time in Australia together, Gossip Cop seriously doubted it was because their marriage was failing. Other than a single instance where Damon was spotted without his wedding ring, the tabloid could provide no insight into how the couple was actually struggling.

Friends Worried They Are ‘Headed For A Split’?

Then, Star checked in on the couple again and shared some bad news. The couple’s marriage of 15 years was apparently “hanging by a thread” since Damon was spotted again without his wedding ring. An inside source speculated that Damon “opting to go ring-less in public is likely a sign of things to come.” The publication insisted that their marriage problems were worsened by Damon’s drinking and absent spells. “Luciana gets frustrated with him for not pulling his weight,” spilled an insider.

Despite this report’s more detailed account, Gossip Cop seriously questioned its validity. There was absolutely nothing to suggest Damon had a drinking problem, and it’s odd to suggest Damon isn’t spending time with his family when he brought them to Australia with him. This article relied again on the word of unnamed insiders and snaps of Damon without his ring. That evidence hardily spells an impending divorce.

Matt Damon ‘Neglected’ Luciana Barroso?

More recently, OK! took a crack at the story. The tabloid seemed to be parroting the reports from its sister publication Star by saying their marriage was “hanging by a thread.” The magazine referred back to the same old sightings of Damon without his wedding ring as evidence for turmoil. In another familiar turn of phrase, an insider explained that, in an effort to salvage their marriage, “Matt has been arranging date nights, showering her with presents, and even hired a top chef to cook all their meals.”

Of course, there was no more truth to this report. It was the same old story of Damon desperately trying to save his broken marriage without any proof that it was ever broken to begin with. While it’s entirely possible Damon is trying to show his wife and kids a good time in Australia, there’s nothing to suggest he has ulterior motives of “winning his wife back.”

