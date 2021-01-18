Matt Damon's Drinking Problem, Flirting With Women, And Friendship With Ben Affleck Causing Marriage Problems?

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, have enjoyed a low-key marriage since they tied the knot in 2005. Despite how quiet they've kept their relationship, the two have been subjected to a fair amount of rumors that say that Damon's big-name status may be putting him at odds with his spouse. Here's what Gossip Cop has heard about the couple.
According to this report from Woman's Day from this past fall, Damon was secretly photographed having a bit of a "flirt fest" with another woman — that most certainly wasn't his wife — on the beach. The woman, described as "a bikini model," went unidentified. The outlet and its insiders added that the Good Will Hunting Star was “being encouraged by none other than long-time friend Ben Affleck” to explore his options despite being married.
Instead of finding some sort of possible infidelity, our investigation turned up nothing more than a casual beach trip with a friend. There was no flirting to be found, only Damon on an outing with a friend. Given that the tabloid's sources couldn't even come up with a name for the woman, it's clear that it was just another made-up tale in an attempt to get attention. There weren't any signs of his wife's alleged fury or discomfort to be found.
That wasn't the only mention of Ben Affleck when it came to his best friend's marital troubles. Last January, Star reported that Damon's relationship with his longtime pal and collaborator was starting to grate on Luciana's nerves. "Ben's constantly turning up on school nights or weekends, when Matt and Lucy are supposed to be having couple time," an anonymous source explained to the magazine. Affleck "spends the night pigging out on their sofa, watching sports, ordering pizza and moaning about his personal dramas" to Damon, much to the annoyance of his wife. "There's only so much Lucy will take. She thinks Ben's bad news."
To be fair, at the time the report first emerged, Affleck and Damon were spending quite a bit of time together. However, it wasn't spent annoying Luciana or breaking into her time with her husband. The two were finishing up the screenplay for The Last Duel, which the two recently filmed in Ireland. Furthermore, we checked in with sources close to both Affleck and Damon, and both laughed off the report as false.
While allegations of possible infidelity are fairly serious, they don't quite compare to the insinuation that the actor has some sort of drinking problem. Star again reported on the apparently perilous state of Damon's marriage, writing earlier this month that his constant beer drinking was trying his wife's patience. While the tabloid refrained from calling his behavior dangerous or reckless, its source argued that his "seven-day-a-week" habit had Luciana a mixture of frustrated and worried about his inactivity and alcohol consumption.
In reality, Star was totally off-base with its assumptions about Damon and his spouse yet again. We pointed out that it's flat-out wrong to say that Matt Damon has been doing nothing but drinking as he's been seen multiple times visiting Ben Affleck, although it was a bit surprising that the tabloid didn't take the opportunity to drag the Argo mastermind into Damon's "troubled" relationship yet again. Once again, we could find no legitimate evidence of any strife between The Martian star and his longtime wife. At a certain point, it's no longer a surprise to find out that an allegedly troubled marriage is absolutely fine despite tabloid reports.