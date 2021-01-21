Matt Damon Fighting With His Wife Over Their Financial Issues?

Matt Damon may be far more famous than his wife, Luciana Barroso, but she may have a better mind for money than him. One outlet reports that the couple has had a few arguments and disagreements over the state of their finances. Here's what's going on with the Contagion actor and his spouse.
"Luciana To Matt: Stop Spending Our Money," says Star. According to the magazine, Damon's wife thinks he's "generous to a fault" and it's starting to grate on her. "He can't go into a restaurant without buying rounds of drinks for everyone or leaving a huge tip," a source supposedly close to the couple explains, pointing to Damon's habit of leaving $100 tips after having a pint or two in Irish bars while he was overseas filming The Last Duel.
However, that's not what's really worrying her — it's how he handles money when it comes to family. "He doesn't think it's right for them to have to struggle to make ends meet," the snitch says. "He won't blink at a six-figure check for a friend going through a hard time. Lucy just doesn't want Matt taken advantage of!"
Damon and his wife have absolutely no reason to be worried about their finances. On top of decades of successful and high-paying projects, he's continuing to land high-paying roles even now. He's just landed in Australia to presumably rejoin the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some capacity in Thor: Love and Thunder, which should be a nice little paycheck regardless of his role. The Good Will Hunting star is moving his primary residence to his $17 million penthouse in New York City, so he's selling his Los Angeles home for a cool $21 million.
Honestly, it's bizarre to claim that Matt Damon of all people is naive enough to continuously annoy his wife, but that's quickly becoming a trend for Star. This is the same tabloid that reported that Damon was developing a drinking problem that, while not threatening to his health, was driving his spouse up a wall. It also reported that he was spending too much time with Ben Affleck and again frustrating his wife.
We're not sure what Luciana Barroso has done to make Star so insistent on hating her or treating her like a nag, but we suspect it's simply the fact that she dares to not be famous enough for the tabloid. Given the fact that Damon and his wife have had a lovely marriage for over a decade, it's obvious that the only problem here is with Star — not the couple.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson Getting Remarried?
Report: 'Masked Singer' Producers Worried About Jenny McCarthy’s Anti-Vax Views
Dolly Parton Posing In Playboy For 75th Birthday?
Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa 'Fighting' While Filming In Australia?
Report: Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher's Marriage In Trouble Over Her 'Smothering' Kids