'Masked Singer' Producers Worried About Jenny McCarthy's Anti-Vax Views

Jenny McCarthy is an advocate for the anti-vaccination movement, which has led to some uncomfortable conversations for the actress throughout her career. One tabloid reports the Scream 3 star’s controversial views is causing problems on the set of The Masked Singer. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, the Masked Singer wants to “gag” Jenny McCarthy for her views on vaccination. The paper claims staffers on the singing-competition show are terrified the judge will drag the show into a COVID-19 vaccine debate. McCarthy joined the popular reality series when it first aired in 2019 along with fellow judges, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.
An insider spills, “Jenny has been a vocal anti-vaccine advocate for years.” The source adds, “Though Jenny has remained silent so far, she’s the biggest start associated with the anti-vaccine movement, and the fear is she’ll speak up about the vaccine.”
While Jenny McCarthy’s views may ruffle a few feathers, the idea that The Masked Singer producers and staffers were unaware of the actress’s standpoints is a bit far-fetched. For years, the wife of Donnie Walhberg has spoken out against vaccines after her son, Evan, was diagnosed with autism. McCarthy blames childhood vaccines for the diagnosis, though scientific consensus disagrees. The actress has even gotten into some heated debates because of her opposition to vaccines. In 2019, McCarthy discussing her belief on the matter led to an uncomfortable moment with Barbara Walters during her brief time on The View.
I walked into her dressing room and she blew up at me. She was screaming, ‘How dare you say this! That autism can be cured?’ My knees were shaking. I remember my whole body was shaking.
Because of her passion for her beliefs, Gossip Cop isn’t buying the tabloids narrative the anyone from The Masked Singer is worried McCarthy will turn the series into a COVID-19 battleground. Plus, McCarthy has been on the competition show for quite some time and there haven’t been any reports that the actress is causing problems with her co-hosts or the staff. McCarthy also hasn’t spoken about the current epidemic while on the show, making the tale even more dubious.
Additionally, the Enquirer isn’t the most reliable source to go to in regards to celebrities, particularly McCarthy. In 2017, the tabloid purported McCarthy’s son called up several A-list celebrities on a lark, stealing her cell phone. According to the sketchy report, her 15-year-old son scrolled through her digital rolodex, calling anyone he recognized, much to McCarthy's delight. The whole story was complete nonsense, as we reported at the time. In 2018, the paper alledged Jenny McCarthy feuded with Andy Cohen over radio show guests. Gossip Cop busted the absurd stories after we thoroughly investigated the reports and found them to be incorrect.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Gal Gadot May Have Revealed More Than She Meant To With Latest Photo
Report: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Marriage In 'Crisis' Amid Spanish Scandal
Oprah Winfrey 'Distancing Herself' From Prince Harry And Meghan Markle After Documentary Delayed?
Report: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake 'Bickering' Over 'Palmer' Release
Report: Celine Dion 'Starving' Herself, Only Eats 'Fruit And Crackers'