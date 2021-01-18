'Masked Singer' Producers Worried About Jenny McCarthey's Anti-Vax Views

Jenny's Been Pretty Vocal For Quite Sometime, What's The Problem Now?

While Jenny McCarthy’s views may ruffle a few feathers, the idea that The Masked Singer producers and staffers were unaware of the actress’s standpoints is a bit far-fetched. For years, the wife of Donnie Walhberg has spoken out against vaccines after her son, Evan, was diagnosed with autism. McCarthy blames childhood vaccines for the diagnosis, though scientific consensus disagrees. The actress has even gotten into some heated debates because of her opposition to vaccines. In 2019, McCarthy discussing her belief on the matter led to an uncomfortable moment with Barbara Walters during her brief time on The View.