Who Is Marshmello’s Rumored Instagram-Famous Girlfriend?

Marshmello’s alter ego, aka the face beneath the mask aka Chris Comstock, seems to be involved with an Instagram model. The secretive DJ and Kelsey Calemine have both posted several flirty Instagram pictures, including one on Valentine’s Day. The photos have people thinking Marshmello is off the market.

Marshmello’s New Insta-Famous Girlfriend?

Comstock, whose other alter ego is another DJ named Dotcom, has people speculating about his relationship with Instagram famous influencer, Kelsey Calemine, who goes by the Instagram handle @fatherkels. On Valentine’s Day this year, both Calemine and Comstock posted photos of themselves to their respective Instagram pages, although Comstock did not use his Marshmello account. The pair looked quite cozy and the photos featured flirty captions. Comstock captioned his, “she’s pretty cool,” while Calemine went a little more romantic with, “lucky. happy vday,” which was accompanied by a rose emoji.

Almost to prove that this wasn’t some sort of Valentine’s Day fluke, Calemine posted another image of the supposed couple together on February 27. The comments for the photo are turned off, unlike all the other posts surrounding it, which is an interesting development. Comstock’s face isn’t clearly visible, but he’s been tagged, so his identity is very clear.

Kelsey Calemine first rose to fame after actress Lucy Hale saw a picture of her in 2016 and remarked on the amazing resemblance between herself and Calemine. The post has since been deleted, but Teen Vogue wrote about it at the time. There’s also another famous face who Calemine bears a striking similarity to: Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner’s Doppelganger

Other than her famous lookalikes, Calemine is something of a mystery. She often posts to Instagram, mostly about her outfits, the meals she’s eating, and the typical selfie. Like Jenner, she’s known for changing her hair up often. She’s been seen as a blonde, a brunette, and has even sported some out of the ordinary colors like the bright pink spotted above. Another similarity to Jenner? She also counts Stassie Karanikolaou as a gal pal. Karanikolaou recently went to the Bahamas with Jenner, where the two posted photos of themselves enjoying their tropical vacation in bikinis and see-through dresses. Likewise, Karanikolaou and Calemine often pose together in bikinis, like this sponsored post.

As we mentioned, she appears on Comstock’s Dotcom Instagram page, but there’s no mention or sight of her anywhere on Marshmello’s Instagram. Outside of the Valentine’s Day posts and the post from February 27, neither Comstock or Calemine have said much about their apparent romance. Of course, that’s always up to them, but speculation seems to point towards them definitely being a couple. They’d make a very cute couple, we have to admit.