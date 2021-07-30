Mary-Kate Olsen’s ‘Bitter’ Divorce Battle Turns Into A ‘Disaster’ In Latest Twist?

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy officially divorced in January after six years of marriage. One tabloid is reporting that the former couple is “battling” over their shared possessions. Gossip Cop investigates.

Are The Exes Battling Over ‘Stuff’?

According to the National Enquirer, Olsen and Sarkozy are arguing to the bitter end, even though the couple finalized their divorce at the beginning of this year. “They’re still fighting over things, like a book or article of clothing left behind. ‘Things’ have become a driving obsession and reminds people of The War of the Roses which isn’t a compliment,” an unnamed inside source told the outlet, referencing the 1989 black comedy where a married Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner fight to the death over their horrible marriage.

“Oliver will accuse Mary-Kate of something and then she’ll turn around and accuse him of something else,” the source spills. “Besides that, she’s still bothered that he basically left her homeless during the pandemic when he didn’t renew the lease on their New York City townhouse. Plus, he let his whole family, including his ex-wife, live at their other home on Long Island! She won’t let him forget it either. It’s a vicious cycle, but they can’t let go.”

Douglas and Turner eventually kill each other at the end of the film, but the outlet makes it seem like there’s no end in sight for the “bitter” exes. “It’s become a never-ending war of manipulation and control — and they’re both guilty,” the insider concludes.

Gossip Cop’s Take

As mentioned before, Olsen and Sarkozy’s divorce has been finalized, meaning it’s done-done. No amendments can be made, no extra negotiations can be taken. As Olsen’s lawyer said back in January, “Everything is resolved. We’ve been working very hard. We do have a settlement.”

Whatever the pair and their lawyers have decided is set in stone. As for the random movie reference, it sounds like a gossip writer got bored at work and decided to work in an obscure ’80s movie simply because they could. There’s no proof that this story is true.

The National Enquirer’s sister publications have a history going after Olsen. In Touch wrote a story last year claiming the reason the fashion designer tried to expedite her divorce was to protect her twin Ashley from Sarkozy potentially spilling their secrets to the press. In reality, the divorce was expedited because Olsen needed a place to stay. Star made up the rumor in 2018 that the Mary-Kate was pregnant and the upcoming birth was causing friction amongst the sisters. Gossip Cop busted both stories.

