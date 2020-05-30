Mary-Kate Olsen Worried Divorce Will Reveal Terrible Secrets?

A tabloid this week is claiming that Mary-Kate Olsen is worried that her divorce from her husband Olivier Sarkozy will reveal terrible secrets about her and her sister Ashley Olsen. Gossip Cop looked into the story and can debunk it. There’ no truth to it.
Olsen married Sarkozy in 2015 filed for divorce from him in April. When the divorce proceedings were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, she filed an emergency order with a New York City judge to proceed anyway. Her request was denied.
Now, In Touch is claiming that Olsen is trying to rush the divorce proceedings out of fear that salacious details about her and Ashley’s “bizarre” private world might come out in the “nasty” divorce. “Mary-Kate is petrified that Olivier will expose her and Ashley’s darkest secrets in court or elsewhere when their divorce moves forward,” a supposed “source” says of the Olsens, who normally maintain pretty private lives. “People will see that fame and money destroyed them,” the tipster adds, suggesting that Sarkozy could even “go after a piece of their $500 million fashion empire and make it implode.”
“Olivier has all of Mary-Kate’s shocking texts and emails – and freaky photos – that he could use against her if he doesn’t get what he wants,” the source goes on. The article goes on to dredge up various news stories or salacious gossip the Olsen twins have been the subjects of, including plastic surgery rumors, Mary-Kate’s treatment for anorexia in 2004, and all of their known past relationships. The tabloid even, for some ghoulish reason Gossip Cop can’t understand, brings up Mary-Kate’s close friendship with the late Heath Ledger. “For years Mary-Kate and Ashley tried so hard to keep their lives private,” the source finishes, “and now their entire world could be shattered in an instant.”
It’s hard to imagine an actual source who is close enough to the Olsen twins to know intimate details of Mary-Kate’s marriage and divorce proceedings, yet ravenous enough for attention that they’re willing to betray the trust of both sisters and sell their secrets to the tabloids. In all likelihood, this source doesn’t even exist.
In the statement she made in filing that emergency order, Olsen explained that she was concerned about being forced to move out of the home she shares with Sarkozy and about losing some of her personal property to him. She was reportedly denied her request because the judge considering it did not deem it “essential” enough. If she was seriously concerned about her former partner doxxing her out of revenge, as the tabloid suggests, she would have mentioned that in the order, and probably would have been more likely to get it approved.
In Touch’s sister magazine, Star, has also taken advantage of the spotlight the Olsen twins grew up in to print ridiculous lies about them. In 2018, that tabloid insisted that Ashley Olsen was jealous of her sister’s pregnancy. The main problem with this, you can probably guess, is that Mary-Kate was not pregnant. And if she was, Ashley would probably be pretty happy for her. A rep for the sisters told Gossip Cop the story was totally bogus.
The following year, the outlet wrote that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were “at war” over Ashley’s “fast-track romance” romance with artist Louis Eisner. “It’s hard to see how this feud will end. There may be coming back,” said a rather overdramatic source. In reality, Ashley had been dating Eisner for nearly a year at that point, so there was no reason to think Mary-Kate would start feuding with her sister over it now. The Olsens’ rep likewise assured Gossip Cop the claim was once again not true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.