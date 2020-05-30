Mary-Kate Olsen Worried Divorce Will Reveal Terrible Secrets?

In the statement she made in filing that emergency order, Olsen explained that she was concerned about being forced to move out of the home she shares with Sarkozy and about losing some of her personal property to him. She was reportedly denied her request because the judge considering it did not deem it “essential” enough. If she was seriously concerned about her former partner doxxing her out of revenge, as the tabloid suggests, she would have mentioned that in the order, and probably would have been more likely to get it approved.