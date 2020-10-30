Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Have Had Some Nasty Rumors About Them

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have not left the tabloid eye even as they’ve shifted from Hollywood to fashion. The Full House stars have been in the public eye since they could talk, and these various feuds are evidence that the magazines haven’t been listening. Gossip Cop has busted many rumors about the twins, so we’ve collected some of them here.
Mary-Kate filed for divorce earlier this year, bringing her five-year marriage to Olivier Sarkozy to an end. In Touch claimed that Mary-Kate was trying to expedite the “nasty” divorce to protect her sisters “bizarre” private world. She’s “petrified that Olivier will expose her and Ashley’s darkest secrets.” The tabloid promises dark secrets and “freaky photos” but never really gets any more specific than that.
If Mary-Kate held concerns over Sarkozy destroying her sister, a judge would have approved motions to protect her. Since no motion happened, we debunked the story. Plus, the alleged insider interviewed by the tabloid would need to be close enough to know these secrets, but still willing to sell the pair out. It’s more likely that no such source existed, and the whole story was made-up.
According to Star in March last year, the sisters “had an epic falling out, which ended with a furious Ashley fleeing New York City to get away from her sister.” The tabloid noted that Ashley had attended a Vanity Fair party without her sister, which raised “eyebrows.” It’s unfair to expect siblings to attend every single function together. The falling out stemmed from Mary-Kate disliking “Ashley’s fast-track romance with artist Louis Eisner.”
Ashley and Eisner had already been together for about a year at this point, so it wasn’t an especially fast-paced relationship. The Olsen Twins rep told Gossip Cop exclusively that this story was “not true,” and the siblings were not “feuding” or “at war.”
This time Star didn’t use a boyfriend to make up conflict, it made up a baby. The sisters were “fighting over the littlest things ever since Mary-Kate broke the news to Ashley that she and Olivier are trying for a baby.” An alleged insider said Mary-Kate already had a “baby bump,” and Ashley was upset because “she thought they’d also get pregnant at the same time.”
Gossip Cop checked in with a rep for the Olsen twins who said “none of it is true.” To this day, Mary-Kate has yet to have a child. Furthermore, it’s doubtful that hearing of her sister and best friend’s pregnancy would cause arguments or rage.