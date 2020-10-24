Mary J Blige 'Officially' Out As A Lesbian?

Gossip Cop's Take

It should almost go without saying that Mary J. Blige did not come out as a lesbian. Jaguar Wright made a host of allegations about Blige, but without proof, there’s really nothing to believe. Besides, Blige’s sexuality is her business and hers alone. Regardless of whether the allegations are true or not, it’s not a cool move for Wright to have potentially outed someone who didn’t want that information about themselves to be shared with the public. Wright also made claims that Mary J. Blige smothered her career and challenged her to a Versuz Battle, which kind of proves that there’s a personal matter between herself and Blige that is likely influencing these allegations.