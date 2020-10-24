Mary J Blige 'Officially' Out As A Lesbian?

Has Mary J. Blige “officially” come out as a lesbian via social media? One gossip blog believes the multiple-award winning artist finally revealed her sexuality after being called out by a fellow recording artist. Gossip Cop looked into the report and found a number of concerning issues.
MediaTakeOut has a bombshell report out this week claiming that RnB legend Mary J. Blige “came out” as a lesbian after being allegedly outed by singer/songwriter Jaguar Wright. Back in September, Wright made allegations about Blige’s sexuality via a video posted to her Instagram page.
After Wright allegedly “OUTTED” Mary J. Blige, claiming that Blige had been “secretly gay” for decades, Blige apparently had a change of heart regarding her supposedly well-kept secret concerning her sexuality. The gossip site admits that Blige’s good friend, Growing Up Hip Hop star Madina Milano, had denied the rumors, even going so far as to call Wright a “hater,” but still insists that Blige “came out” via a social media post. The post in question featured Milano and Blige singing along to a hip hop song. Seriously, that’s the evidence this site puts forth as proof that Mary J. Blige came out as a lesbian.
It should almost go without saying that Mary J. Blige did not come out as a lesbian. Jaguar Wright made a host of allegations about Blige, but without proof, there’s really nothing to believe. Besides, Blige’s sexuality is her business and hers alone. Regardless of whether the allegations are true or not, it’s not a cool move for Wright to have potentially outed someone who didn’t want that information about themselves to be shared with the public. Wright also made claims that Mary J. Blige smothered her career and challenged her to a Versuz Battle, which kind of proves that there’s a personal matter between herself and Blige that is likely influencing these allegations.
Besides the shady evidence, there’s also the matter of MTO’s past reports, which have proven to be untrustworthy. This isn’t even the first time the outlet has accused a celebrity of “coming out.” The outlet once claimed that Kourtney Kardashian had come out as a lesbian and “leaked” a photo of her new wife. In reality, Kardashian didn’t “leak” a thing, as she just gave her friend a birthday shout out and jokingly referred to her as her wife. That’s why Gossip Cop determined the claims were entirely false.
Speaking of the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, the youngest sibling of the reality star family, has also recently had MTO make false accusations about her. The gossip site claimed Jenner had supposedly undergone a full face transplant. Gossip Cop rightly pointed out that full face transplants were incredibly rare and only done to correct intense facial trauma and is not available as a cosmetic procedure, making it impossible for Jenner to have undergone the highly experimental treatment. This outlet seems to specialize in salacious gossip — too bad so much of it is total garbage.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.