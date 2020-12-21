Who Is Martyn Eaden? All About Chrissy Metz's Former Husband

"I got [the part], I thought, OK, awesome, this is a jumping board for my career!" Metz said in a 2017 issue of Glamour. "But when it wrapped, there was ... nothing. I almost moved back to Florida, but my mom said, 'You can either be miserable here and not pursue your dreams, or you can be miserable in LA and at least pursue what you want.' So I stayed ... but when I booked This Is Us, I had 81 cents in my bank account. I could cry right now just thinking about it."