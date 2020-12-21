Who Is Martyn Eaden? All About Chrissy Metz's Former Husband

Chrissy Metz became a household name in 2016 for her role as Kate Pearson in the NBC hit series This Is Us. Since she doesn't fit the traditional mold of a Hollywood starlet (read: she's not stick-thin), she's a relatable role model for plenty of female viewers, and her newfound fame has had people asking about her love life.
As it turns out, the actress was recently divorced. Here's what we know about Chrissy Metz's former husband, Martyn Eaden, and her current relationship status.
Chrissy Metz, 40, is a prime-time star on This Is Us. The former unknown actress is part of an ensemble cast that includes A-listers like Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore. Prior to her current role, Metz had a very short filmography that includes bit parts on single episodes of Entourage and My Name is Earl. She also appeared on five episodes of American Horror Story: Freak Show in 2014.
But the world may have never known her as Kate Pearson had she not followed her mother's advice to stick with acting.
"I got [the part], I thought, OK, awesome, this is a jumping board for my career!" Metz said in a 2017 issue of Glamour. "But when it wrapped, there was ... nothing. I almost moved back to Florida, but my mom said, 'You can either be miserable here and not pursue your dreams, or you can be miserable in LA and at least pursue what you want.' So I stayed ... but when I booked This Is Us, I had 81 cents in my bank account. I could cry right now just thinking about it."
As a public figure, Metz carries a bigger burden than most. She's proven her talent as an actress, earning two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. But her plus-size figure has made her a reluctant role model for some viewers and a target of criticism from others.
Metz has battled with her weight her entire life. She began Weight Watchers at age 11 and says she was bullied throughout her childhood for her size. She gained 100 pounds over the course of her 20s and admits that food is something she continues to have a complicated relationship with.
In an excerpt from her memoir, This is Me, Metz reveals a heartbreaking past in which her stepfather abused and fat-shamed her. “My body seemed to offend him, but he couldn’t help but stare, especially when I was eating,” Metz wrote. He "shoved, slapped, and punched" her as a teen; he also forced her to step on a scale in front of him and ridiculed her over the results.
But her painful past didn't stop Metz from achieving her dreams. She was discovered in her early 20s at an open-call audition. Rather than recite lines from a script, she showed off her vocal chops, which her fans may be familiar with.
Ever since Metz has seen her star rise, there's naturally been some interest in the details of her personal life. In many ways her life hasn't changed: even after the show premiered, she lived in an apartment with a roommate. She suffers from buyer's remote when she buys designer shoes, and she had already been an Emmy nominee when she was still paying off credit card debt.
One difference is that she's welcomed love into her life. Many have wondered if she has a husband. In fact, Metz used to be married years before This Is Us became a success.
Martyn Eaden is a British screenwriter best known for being the ex-husband of Chrissy Metz. Very little is known about Eaden except that he met Metz over a dating app in 2006. He was living in Sheffield, England while she was in Los Angeles, and the two exchanged e-mails for months before he flew out to meet her. The couple married on January 5, 2008, in Santa Barbara, California. They separated five years later in January 2013.
The two never had children, which helped Eaden as he slipped back into anonymity. His IMDb page credits him for work on two horror films: Spurned (2016) and Death Factory (2014). He has no known social media accounts and has reportedly returned to his former life in England.
When filing for divorce in November 2014, Eaden cited "irreconcilable differences." Metz mentions the split in This is Me, but doesn't share specific details.
"We're just not the right fit," writes Metz. "But I love him, and I'm always checking in on him. I am still working on being a better ex-wife than I was a wife."
She also mentioned that Eaden didn't get along with his "loud and outgoing" former in-laws. But Metz's mom, Denise Hodge, told Radar that she was still taken aback by the break-up.
"Martyn was a nice guy, her first real love," said Hodge. "I remember when Chrissy told me they had broken up, but she never really went into why they split, and that was her business."
Metz doesn't seem at all bitter or heartbroken by the experience. In fact, she used it as an opportunity to figure out what she wants and who she wants to be in her future relationships. In This is Me, she shares a list of seven vows she made to herself following the split. Among them: don't suffer for love, and don't be afraid to try new things.
After the divorce, Metz briefly dated This Is Us cameraman Josh Stancil. Her next boyfriend was composer Hal Rosenfeld, who is 13 years her junior. The two first appeared to be an item in 2018 at Metz's 38th birthday party in Palm Springs; the couple then made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Golden Globes. But the relationship was short-lived. In August 2020, she revealed on her Instagram story they had been broken up for almost two years.
These days Metz has been linked to Nashville-based real estate broker Bradley Collins. The two went Instagram official on October 3, and they've been openly declaring their love for each other ever since.
Rumor has it people close to Metz are concerned about the fast pace at which the romance is moving. But she seems to be happy, and fans should support the fact that she and her ex-husband Eaden have moved on for the better.