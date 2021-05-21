Martha Stewart Posts Another Thirst Trap Pic, Denies Drinking All The Liquor On The Bar

Martha Stewart continues to slay at taking the perfect sexy snaps for Instagram. Stewart uploaded another winner to the social media site, but though she definitely looks great in the photo, it’s her caption that’s got people talking. The background of the sultry picture also helped steal some attention away from Stewart’s good looks.

Martha Stewart’s Got The Perfect Formula For Sexy Photos

Standing in front of a mirror with her mouth pursed in an enchanting kiss, Martha Stewart gave followers a peek at her outfit for the 2021 Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival. The home and style guru was in Miami to join in the festival’s 20th anniversary celebration as well as for the launch of her new line of CBD-infused beverages and edibles.

Stewart wore a glittering gold burlap dress and went with a pale pink lipstick and dark-lined eyes to give her a ’40s era vixen sort of look. The 79-year-old businesswoman completed the look with gently tousled waves and a pearl necklace and bracelet. Stewart looked amazing, but it was her caption that caught people’s attention, as well as the background of the photo. First of all, Stewart, who was evidently staying in a hotel, was posing in front of an impressively stocked bar.

Possibly sensing that all that alcohol around her might evoke some interesting questions, Stewart dryly wrote, “No I am not drinking everything on the bar.” It just goes to show that Stewart has great fans, since one person commented, “Martha, you are Martha. You are allowed to drink everything on the bar.” Another enthusiastic follower commented a fire emoji before writing, “You could catch a fish without a hook! Looking hot!”

It’s almost a year to the date since Stewart first tried her hand at posting a “thirst trap” to Instagram. She gave some cheeky advice for those looking to her for advice for how to take their own thirst traps to Insider. “Just look good and pose with a provocative look on your face,” Stewart said, but as a former model, that’s probably easier said than done for the rest of us.

The Photo That Launched A Hundred Rumors

That first photo launched a series of odd rumors from the tabloids. Perhaps the strangest rumor of all was one from the National Enquirer that claimed Stewart was hounding her friend Snoop Dogg for dates after the picture went viral. That was entirely untrue, we determined. There were also bizarre rumors about Stewart potentially overdosing on CBD gummies, which is practically impossible. It’s unreal what these shady outlets will publish.

