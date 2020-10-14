Martha Stewart Overdosing On CBD Gummies In Quarantine?

“Snoop must have smoked 10 giant fat blunts, and I inhaled all that smoke,” she wryly told the outlet. “I felt really good.” The rest of the interview actually painted a picture of an incredibly active and productive head of an empire. She wakes up early and takes three virtual meetings a day, and aside from the occasional small filming crew, there are three people that could provide insight into Stewart’s behavior: her gardener, her driver, and her housekeeper. Given that the film crews aren’t sticking around for long and that her three closest employees make far more with her than they would selling a lousy story to the tabloids, we’re inclined to doubt the very existence of whatever sources the Globe quotes.