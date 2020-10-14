Martha Stewart Overdosing On CBD Gummies In Quarantine?

Martha Stewart launched her own line of CBD gummies, and according to one magazine, she's indulging in her own supply a little too often. The rumor has more than one funny detail in it, however. Here's the story.
“Diva Martha Buzzing On CBD Gummies!” says the latest issue of the Globe alongside an awkwardly timed photo of Stewart. The magazine writes that the home goods icon has been “wolfing down cannabis-loaded gummies from her new CBD line,” and apparently there are more than a few people close to her that think she’s “enjoying too much of a good thing!”
While the insiders know that the treats are “technically harmless, but they’re making her sloppy and kind of detached from reality,” one of the sources tells the outlet. “She’ll be in this fog half the time, failing to finish a sentence or forget where she’s at with the simplest of tasks.”
Unsurprisingly, these tipsters put the blame on her friendship and business relationship with “big-time doper” Snoop Dogg. The origin of the story comes from a New York Times interview from last month where Stewart mentioned that some of her friends only take a few of the gummies. “I pop 20 and just feel okay,” she explained, “but some of my friends do two and feel high. I don’t know why. It’s not high like a marijuana high. It’s a CBD high, like, relaxed.”
However, the unnamed snitches from the Globe dispute the idea of a simply relaxed Martha Stewart. Instead, they say, the gummies actually leave her “a little loopy like she’s walking on clouds.” One tells the magazine,
Martha definitely seems to be in happy land.
“She stands to make a mint out of her new biz,” a tipster concludes, “as long as she doesn’t eat the inventory!”
Look, we’re not scientists here at Gossip Cop. We can’t trace chemical makeups or anything, but we’re pretty good at listening to the folks who can and do so as a career. As has been reported on by countless outlets, the CBD in Martha Stewart gummies and the THC found in whatever your local stoner smokes aren’t interchangeable, and these descriptions of Stewart’s post-treat behavior are beyond weak.
Are these lines about Stewart wandering around asking obvious questions from the rejected Quibi reboot of Dude, Where’s My Car? Or maybe they’re repurposed from a failed Netflix pitch for a sequel to the Harold & Kumar series? Seriously, this is eye-rolling at best and disruptive of public understanding at worst. Even past the scientific reasons why this doesn’t make sense, if Stewart was getting that kind of high, she’d at least be honest about it.
Instead, she distinctly mentioned that neither she nor her friends are getting actually high. The source of this gossip is from Stewart joking about eating 20 gummies in a New York Times interview from last month, which the Globe fails to cite when it used her quote about downing handfuls of the treats. A fair amount of the profile was dedicated to Stewart's CBD venture, and the QVC mastermind wasted no time promoting her newest line of products. She made a point of letting consumers know that they're safe to eat even in decently sized quantities and that dosage may vary from person to person. It's a smart little bit of marketing, that's all.
She’s not a total stranger to getting actually stoned, as she mentioned in the New York Times interview. Despite the Globe’s claim that its insiders revealed that Snoop Dogg may be responsible for Stewart’s latest business venture, it was actually the same interview that saw Stewart outright explain the rapper’s role in her cannabis-related interests after they spent time together at Comedy Central’s Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015.
“Snoop must have smoked 10 giant fat blunts, and I inhaled all that smoke,” she wryly told the outlet. “I felt really good.” The rest of the interview actually painted a picture of an incredibly active and productive head of an empire. She wakes up early and takes three virtual meetings a day, and aside from the occasional small filming crew, there are three people that could provide insight into Stewart’s behavior: her gardener, her driver, and her housekeeper. Given that the film crews aren’t sticking around for long and that her three closest employees make far more with her than they would selling a lousy story to the tabloids, we’re inclined to doubt the very existence of whatever sources the Globe quotes.
Of course, it’s not like this is the first time “insiders” for the outlet have failed to provide any valuable insight. We actually just looked into a particularly weak piece of gossip from the tabloid that was supposed to be about Gwyneth Paltrow’s struggling sex life. Instead of reporting on something true, like how Martha Stewart can’t stop throwing shade towards Paltrow, it settled for more nonsense.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.