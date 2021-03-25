Martha Stewart Looks Unrecognizable In Throwback Photo From 1972

Martha Stewart’s branded Instagram page posted a throwback photo of the homey business mogul taken in 1972, and it’s almost unbelievable how much she’s changed over the years. Stewart’s trademark blonde hair is nowhere to be seen, and she’s dressed, of course, in the latest fashions of the time.

Martha Stewart Is Everything ’70s In Stunning Throwback

This picture is the perfect encapsulation of the ’70s. With her brown bell-bottoms and cute wedge sandals, she hits several fashion check marks of the era with ease. The nostalgic photograph will be appearing in the April issue of Martha Stewart Living magazine as Stewart looks back on how she helped begin a nationwide trend for “homegrown poultry and eggs.”

In the magazine, Stewart reminisces, “One of the very first things I did when we moved to our first home, Turkey Hill, was to build a chicken coop and populate it with a delightful assortment of laying hens.” She called her efforts “backyard animal husbandry,” and it clearly remains one of Stewart’s most beloved hobbies.

Stewart has a number of fowl living on her property, including several species of both hens and geese. She often shows off all the eggs she collects, and each one is a colorful marvel. They’re utterly beautiful, so it’s not hard to see why Stewart is so proud of them. You might even say…she’s a proud mother hen.

