Why Martha Stewart Doesn’t Like Gwyneth Paltrow

Martha Stewart openly doesn’t care for Gwyneth Paltrow. Ever since the movie star started Goop, the domestic mogul has had a serious problem with her. It doesn’t take much to get Stewart to talk smack about Paltrow.

The trouble seemed to start after Paltrow began Goop. In 2013, TMZ caught Stewart on the street and asked her who she thought was the better life coach, her or Paltrow. Stewart scoffed at the question, quipping, “Oh, for heaven’s sake, you have to live to be a coach!”

In 2014, Stewart told Porter magazine, as reported by PageSix, that Paltrow “just needs to be quiet. She’s a movie star,” Stewart continued. “If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.” Stewart must be very worked up about Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, the older businesswoman has been not-so sneakily putting it down for years, and recently she’s continued her sly put downs.

In August 2019, Stewart was interviewed by Alex Rodriguez on his podcast The Corp, as transcribed by The Cut. The former Yankee asked Stewart to compare what Paltrow is doing now with Goop to what Stewart did with her brand in its heyday. “I don’t follow Goop,” Stewart answered.

“Sometimes I look at products that she’s selling … I wish every young entrepreneur well and I hope that there are many, many, many different kinds of entrepreneurs … if they’re movie stars or hardworking women like I am, who are not movie stars. If they have a good idea, I want them to be able to succeed. So, good luck, Gwyneth.” Though the words seem nice on the surface, it’s hard to mistake Stewart’s point for anything kind at all.

Though this feud is too well documented to be anything but real, Paltrow has been accused by many tabloids in the past of engaging in feuds with her equally famous peers. In 2018, RadarOnline reported that Paltrow and Julia Roberts were feuding because Roberts was hanging out with Paltrow’s ex husband Chris Martin. Gossip Cop checked out that rumor and found it to be false. The outlet claimed Paltrow was “fuming” that Roberts took Martin’s side in their divorce. In reality, Paltrow and Martin get along very well for a divorced couple.

OK! published an article in April 2019 claiming Paltrow was feuding with Margot Robbie over what Paltrow allegedly perceived as a slight against Goop. Gossip Cop checked in with Paltrow’s rep who had no knowledge of any hard feelings between Robbie and Paltrow. Tabloids just love pitting Paltrow against other successful women in her field. Sometimes, like with Stewart, there is more to it.