Martha Stewart Baking Weed Cookies

Martha Stewart seems to be enjoying her holidays with a little something extra. Stewart and her team seem to have been hard at work in the kitchen baking and decorating some absolutely gorgeous green and red cookies, but the green isn't exactly your typical Christmas spread. Instead, it's a series of shapes that she picked out for her pal and business partner, Snoop Dogg.
With a magnificent spread of snowflakes, stars, gingerbread men, and, of course, cannabis leaves, Stewart is proving that she's still a master at making the holidays seem special. Some of the cannabis leaves are decorated with some incredibly tasteful accents that make them look like holly. "We've done cannabis because I just did a big demo with Snoop Dogg, and this is for him!" she explained to the camera.
Stewart and her crew also made some "Dogg" bones and an impressive cookie adorned with the Doggfather's face. While the superstar friendship might still raise a few eyebrows, especially in the gossip world, the two celebrities' bond looks to be as strong as ever. Likewise, the homemaking icon hasn't shied away from her personal and professional interest in cannabis. Though she has a line of CBD-infused gummies that she's quite proud of, it looks like the only special ingredient in her latest batch of cookies is their incredibly artistic icing.
