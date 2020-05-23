Mark Wahlberg's Wife Not Expecting A Baby, Despite Tabloid Claim

Last year, a tabloid claimed Mark Wahlberg’s wife, Rhea Durham,was pregnant with the couple’s fifth child. The tabloid was wrong. Gossip Cop busted the phony report from the magazine. Looking back, it’s clear that the tabloid has no insight into the actor’s personal life.
On May 23, 2019, the National Enquirer boldly asserted that Wahlberg and Durham were expanding their brood. They're already the parents of two sons and two daughters, but the tabloid alleged that Durham, at the time, was spotted out "sporting a suspicious round belly" A supposed insider told the publication, "Word is she's already past the three-month mark and due late fall."
The dubious insider continued, "She and Mark are keeping things quiet for now, probably because they don't want to jinx anything by announcing the news until she's quite far along. But if the buzz is true, I'm sure they're both thrilled and will welcome a new addition with open arms." While this so-called insider came off as if they had the inside scoop on the couple, they didn’t. The story is a year old and the couple has not welcomed another baby. Additionally, Wahlberg opened up about the idea of having more children.
“I think the only time we ever have that discussion is when they're sleeping, but as soon as they're awake, we realize we have our hands full,” the actor stated during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year. Following the birth of their fourth child, Wahlberg stated that he wasn’t ruling out a fifth child, but his wife wasn’t on the same page. “My wife has always wanted four, two boys and two girls, so miraculously, she got everything she wanted. She’s saying she’s done,” the actor explained while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Moreover, this wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids have incorrectly reported on the actor. In March 2019, the Enquirer’s sister publication Star falsely claimed that Mark Wahlberg and James Corden were drinking buddies. The outlet asserted the pair struck up a friendship due to their mutual appreciation for wine. While the idea of Wahlberg and Corden being drinking buddies is endearing, the story wasn’t true. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Wahlberg, who confirmed that the two weren’t sipping wine together.
In the summer of 2019, Life & Style, another sister publication of the Enquirer, alleged that Wahlberg and Rhea Durham were renewing their vows to celebrate their 10th anniversary. The story asserted the couple was looking to have an intimate ceremony in tropical Barbados. This, however, was inaccurate. Gossip Cop exclusively confirmed that the story was completely fabricated.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.