Mark Wahlberg's Wife Not Expecting A Baby, Despite Tabloid Claim

The dubious insider continued, "She and Mark are keeping things quiet for now, probably because they don't want to jinx anything by announcing the news until she's quite far along. But if the buzz is true, I'm sure they're both thrilled and will welcome a new addition with open arms." While this so-called insider came off as if they had the inside scoop on the couple, they didn’t. The story is a year old and the couple has not welcomed another baby. Additionally, Wahlberg opened up about the idea of having more children.